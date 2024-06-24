Devoleena Bhattacharjee is well-known for using social media to express her opinions about politics, society, and the entertainment industry. The popular actor had reacted in strong words against Bigg Boss OTT 3 for platforming contestant Armaan Malik and his two wives. She chastised the trio for using national television to promote ‘polygamy.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a lengthy critique of Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, on X (previously known as Twitter). She was further shocked to learn that the audience loved and found their ‘love stories’ engaging.

Calling polygamy a filth, she wrote, “Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Can everyone live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery.”

Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing… https://t.co/BVeVjGrTm2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 22, 2024

The actress further called for the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) to be made mandatory and said that only by the introduction of such laws can society stay away from the ‘filth’ of polygamy. She also stated that the arrival of the Malik trio on the show was pursued as entertainment, when in fact it was not.

“This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination,” she stated on X.

“This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. Imagine if, in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?” she added.

The actress also said that the thought of having multiple marriages sounded cringe and that the TV industry was not doing the right thing by promoting such relations to the newer generation. “Don’t spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad,” she mentioned.

Earlier, she wrote a sarcastic post directed at Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Paav girl. “People asked me- What do you have to do to get into Bigg Boss? Where do you have to give the audition?’ Answer: Well, in our time, it wasn’t like this. Times have changed. Feelings have changed. Considering the current situation, I am certain that if you shout continuously on the streets for one month, get into arguments, and slap a couple of people, you will end up at the police station, which will boost your publicity. After that, make yourself go viral. There are many platforms available these days. Call bloggers to make a video about you,” she said in one of her Instagram stories criticizing Dixit.

The actor has previously been part of the BigBoss show in seasons 13, 14 and 15.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor premiered on June 22nd enthralling audiences with a potential array of participants. Among them is Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber known for his channel, Malik Vlogs, which attracts 7.67 million subscribers. Armaan Malik brings not only his internet reputation but also a unique familial dynamic to the reality show.

Armaan made headlines for his unconventional marriage to two women, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. After marrying Payal in 2011 and welcoming their son, Chirayu Malik, the family experienced difficulty when Armaan married Kritika, Payal’s best friend, in 2018. This decision created a split, resulting in separation, although Payal finally reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into their family. Their unique partnership received additional attention when Armaan announced that both women were expecting in 2022, bringing their family to four children- Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.