Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi booked in Bihar over his anti-Hindu remarks in...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi booked in Bihar over his anti-Hindu remarks in LS, had said ‘those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence’

The court has admitted the plea and the next hearing has been scheduled to take place on July 15.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi targets Hindus in Lok Sabha, says those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence
20

A case has been registered against Congress leader and the leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court over his recent anti-Hindu remarks in the Parliament. Divyanshu Kishore, a Hindu outfit leader, filed the case against the Congress leader in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Muzaffarpur. The court has admitted the plea and the next hearing has been scheduled to take place on July 15.

In the complaint, Kishore accused Rahul Gandhi of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. He further alleged in his complaint that the Congress leader made the statement in the Lok Sabha with the deliberate goal to offend Hindus. It is also stated in the complaint that his remarks will incite hostility in the community.

“A case has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, he stated the Hindus and my client Divyanshu Kishore had filed the case. The section which has been imposed is 299, 302, 356 (1) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023. The court has accepted the complaint,“ said Sumit Kumar, the complainant’s advocate.

Notably, Section 299 of BNS deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. Section 302 deals with uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person and Section 356 (1) deals with defamation.

The complaint came following Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s contentious remarks in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 1, where he asserted that those who called themselves Hindus only talked about violence, hatred, and untruth.

On July 1 during the Motion of Thanks, Rahul Gandhi in his maiden speech in the 18th Lok Sabha said, “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and eliminating fear… But those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…”

His contentious remarks against Hinduism attracted sharp reactions from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress, rahul gandhi, piddi, hinduism, ahimsa, violence, anti-hindu-lok sabha, parliament, motion of thanks
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Islamists and ‘Muslim journalists’ spread fake news about Muslim man being lynched, police say he met with an accident: Details

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Narayan Sakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba’ not found, police guarding his Mainpuri campus after Hathras stampede kills 116

OpIndia Staff -

Another Taliban-style case in Bengal: Woman commits suicide after public flogging over alleged extramarital affair, husband accuses panchayat head and TMC leader

OpIndia Staff -

Hathras: Who is Surajpal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ with bhakts including Akhilesh Yadav, the ‘Godman’ at whose Satsang stampede led to over 100 deaths

OpIndia Staff -

BJP MP Santosh Pandey slams Rahul Gandhi over anti-Hindu comment, tells him to recall culprits of Kanhaiya Lal, Praveen Nettaru and more

OpIndia Staff -

‘Balak Buddhi’, scathing attack on ‘ecosystem’, Hinduphobia, Congress’ poor performance in polls and more: Key highlights of PM Modi’s address in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

From KC Venugopal defaming Geeta to Owaisi calling 24 crore BJP voters indoctrinated: How Hinduphobia is normalised in parliament, led by Rahul Gandhi

Amit Kelkar -

Hathras stampede tragedy: Death toll crosses 100, several injured still in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sanyog nahi Prayog’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindus and Shakti, says country will not forget it for centuries

OpIndia Staff -

Arrest of illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas at Agartala becoming a common affair, hundreds arrested this year, all you need to know

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com