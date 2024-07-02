Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Hathras stampede tragedy: Death toll crosses 100, several injured still in critical condition

The number of fatalities is expected to further rise with several more people critically injured and in the hospital. The stampede took place during a Satsang for Sant Bhole Baba.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras stampede
Image Source: Firstpost
12

The stampede at a private religious event in Hathras has now claimed over 100 lives as per media reports. Some reports have put the number of dead at 120. The number of fatalities is expected to further rise with several more people critically injured and in the hospital. The stampede took place during a Satsang for Sant Bhole Baba. Most of the dead in the tragedy are women.

As per reports, a religious congregation was organised at Phulrai village in the district in which a large number of devotees were present. There was a stampede at the end of the congregation when hundreds of devotees tried to leave the venue together leading to a stampede.

“Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased,” Hathras DM Ashish Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the incident in the parliament session.

“There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the parliament session today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the tragic incident and expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister issued immediate directives to the district administration to expedite relief efforts at the site of the incident.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to promptly transport the injured to hospitals and ensure they receive adequate medical treatment. He has also wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

Additionally, CM Yogi has ordered district administration officials to arrive at the scene without delay and accelerate the relief and rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

OpIndia Staff
