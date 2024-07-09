Over six months have passed in 2024 and there has been a notable spike in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, some of the attacks have happened in Jammu where terror activities were either not heard of or were very rare. Here is a list of attacks starting from the most recent one in Kathua.

8th July terrorist attack in Kathua

On 8th July, four soldiers lost their lives, and six others were injured in a terrorist attack on an army truck in the district Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM in the village Badnota of Loi Malhar area under Billawar Tehsil. It is located around 120 KM from Kathua district headquarters and borders Doda district. “An army truck was ambushed by armed terrorists in Badnota village of Loi Malhar area in Billawar on Monday afternoon. The terrorists, believed to number between two and three, initially threw a grenade and then opened fire with automatic weapons. At least four soldiers were killed, and six others were injured in the ambush,” a police officer told media.

12th June terrorist attack in Kathua

On 12th June, two terrorists opened fire in Kathua village. Both terrorists were killed by the armed forces. A paramilitary soldier is also said to have lost his life meanwhile in the exchange of fire. Initial reports suggest that two encounters that began overnight in Jammu continued into the morning. This included one at Doda where five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO) were injured during an attack on an army base.

11th June terrorist attack in Hiranagar, Kathua

On 11th June, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua heard gunshots. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. A massive search operation was initiated and one terrorist was neutralised after suspicious activity was observed in the village Seda Sohal under the Hiranagar sector.

11th June attack in Doda

On 11th June, hours after gunshots heard in Hiranagar area, terrorists attacked a temporary Indian Army operating base in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in retaliation. A civilian was also reported injured. On the Doda incident, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation said that late last night, terrorists opened fire on a police and Rashtriya Rifles combined team at an army base in the Chattargala area. “One terrorist was neutralised, and one civilian was injured but is now out of danger. The operation is still ongoing, and senior officers are at the spot,” he added.

9th June terrorist attack on pilgrims’ bus in Reasi

On 9th June, at least 10 people died after a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a deep gorge after terrorists fired on the vehicle. The incident took place in the Reasi district where the bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple came under heavy firing from terrorists. The incident occurred in Teryath village in the Poni area, and the vehicle veered off course and fell into the gorge after the driver was hit in the attack. The bus was going from Shiv Khori to Katra. A rescue operation was promptly launched, with personnel from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene. As per reports, terrorists fired at least 50 rounds on the bus before fell off the road. One of the victims said in a statement that the terrorists kept on firing on them even after the bus fell in the ditch.

Security forces recover ammunition from the Kupwara forest on 22nd May

On 22nd May, the security forces, in a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir police, recovered arms ammunition and war-like stores from a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. During the search operation Rocket Projectile Gun (RPG) rounds, Hand grenades, and Pistol along with ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered. Earlier on 16th May, a significant terrorist attempt to infiltrate was thwarted. by the security forces at the Line of Control (LOC) in the Tanghdhar neighbourhood of Kupwara, North Kashmir. An army and Jammu and Kashmir Police joint squad foiled the infiltration attempt. Four terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were killed by the armed forces.

4th May terrorist attack on Indian Air Force convoy

On 4th May, terrorists opened fire at an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch resulting in the death of one soldier. Four soldiers were reported injured in the attack. “An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries,” said officials. Massive manhunt was initiated following the attack.

12th January attack on army convoy

On 12th January, an episode of gunfire transpired in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to initiate a search operation. The gunfire was documented in the Dhara Dhullian area within the Lower Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, reports said. As per reports, the firing was aimed at a convoy of security forces’ vehicles, and it is suggested that the assailants may have fled following the initial exchange of gunfire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

5th January encounter between security forces and terrorists

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on 5th May. In the early hours, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the encounter in the Chotigam area of Shopian district is currently underway. Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials are on the spot, they said.