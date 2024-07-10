A shocking case has come to light from the Beed district of Maharashtra. A Maulvi and his accomplice have been booked for brutally assaulting minor Hindu students. It is alleged that they assaulted the minor students with a stick for allegedly plucking Jamun fruits (blueberries) from a tree in Dargarh. The incident reportedly took place at Dindrud (Majalgaon) on Monday (8th July). According to reports, the Maulvi also attempted to strangulate a kid. One student is said to be in critical condition and is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Beed.

The accused have been identified as Maulvi Mujeeb Mujjid Sheikh and Sameer Attar Kasam. According to the complaint filed by the injured student’s mother, a case was registered against both the accused at Dindrud police station. Police have arrested Maulvi Mujeeb Mujjid Sheikh while Sameer Attar Kasam is still absconding. Further investigation is underway. The incident has sparked outrage among the villagers.

According to reports, 13-year-old students Tejas Navnath Katare and Ratneshwar Rustum Thombare hail from Dindrud. They are studying in secondary school. While returning home from school, they went to eat Jamun (purple berries) from a tree near Mahebub Subhani Dargah near Zilla Parishad School. During this time, Maulvi Mujeeb Mujjid Sheikh and Sameer Attar Kasam came there and they started brutally assaulting them with a stick. 3 students were injured in this attack. One student ran away in fear.

During the assault, the accused Maulvi hit Tejas on the head with a stick. He also tried to kill the kid by strangulation. Tejas was seriously injured. He has been given a city scan and is kept under medical observation due to severe head injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Beed. While Ratneshwar Thombare was slightly injured.

Tejas’ mother, Vandana Katare filed a complaint at the Dindrud police station. Based on her complaint, the Police registered an FIR (No. 142/2024) under sections 109, 118(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). They have arrested the accused Maulvi and search is underway to nab the remaining accused.