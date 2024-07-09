On 6th July, the Pakistani government decided to block the passports of over 2,000 beggars. Beggars from Pakistan have been travelling to countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq disguised as pilgrims where they become the reason for international embarrassment for their home country. As per the Dawn News TV report, the Pakistani citizens involved in begging abroad will face a passport suspension for seven years. The government sources quoted by Pakistani media claim it is part of a broader effort to address the tarnished reputation of the country on international platforms.

Notably, there are “agents” operating in Pakistan who send these beggars abroad. Reportedly, these agents will also face passport suspension as part of the campaign against those who exploit the “vulnerable economic conditions” of the poverty striken country.

Most of the beggars from Pakistan travel to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq posing as pilgrims visiting shrines. However, after landing in those countries, they start begging outside these shrines. The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reportedly drafted a policy which is now in its final stages to address the issue comprehensively.

Interestingly, in September 2023, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis informed the Senate Standing Committee that a large number of beggars were being illegally smuggled to foreign countries. The Secretary revealed as many as 90 of the beggars apprehended in Saudi Arabia and Iraq hail from Pakistan. As these beggars often end up in prison, it has resulted in overcrowding of foreign prisons, an issue that has been raised by both Iraqi and Saudi ambassadors.

In October 2023, 16 individuals including women and children were offloaded from a flight at Multan airport on suspicion of planning to beg while holding Umrah visas. In December 2023, nine beggars were offloaded from Multan airport.

Pakistan’s economy is in shambles. The Pakistani government itself has been “begging” for funds from Saudi Arabia, China and the IMF repeatedly as it fails to manage the economy. The political unrest, Islamic terrorism, and halted trade with India along with bad economic decisions have put Pakistan in the worst conditions in terms of economy. Notably, a few years back, the government had to start selling donkeys to China. There were reports that malls, businesses and shopping complexes were ordered to shut down early to save electricity. Amidst this economic crisis, Pakistan has continued to fund terrorism against India, which raises questions about its priorities.