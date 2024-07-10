Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has made headlines after being transferred from Pune due to alleged misuse of power. The controversy has brought to light details about her civil services exam attempts, showing that she claimed to be visually impaired and mentally ill in her affidavit to the Union Public Service Commission.

In an affidavit to the Union Public Service Commission, Khedkar asserted that she was visually and mentally impaired to gain concessions in the selection process. She refused to undergo a required medical examination six times to verify her disabilities. It remains uncertain how or why she was appointed if she repeatedly declined to take the examination. Ms Khedkar, originally from Ahmednagar, is an IAS officer from the 2023 batch.

According to unverified reports, her initial test was scheduled at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in April 2022, which she missed, claiming she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She also missed two scheduled appointments in the following month, including those in July and August. In September, she only partially attended a sixth appointment, failing to undergo an MRI test to assess her vision loss.

The Commission later contested her selection, and in February 2023, a tribunal ruled against her. However, she still managed to have her civil service appointment confirmed.

Additionally, there are concerns regarding Ms Khedkar’s claim of OBC (Other Backward Classes) status.

Her falsified statements and the resulting concessions enabled Ms Khedkar to pass the highly competitive Civil Services Exam despite achieving a relatively low all-India rank of 841.

Ms Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim after her actions, including using a siren on her private Audi sedan, were exposed. Pune Collector Suhas Divase had written to the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government requesting her reassignment.

“The 2023 batch IAS officer will serve the remainder of her probation as Supernumerary Assistant Collector in Washim district,” stated the order.

In addition to using a siren, VIP number plates, and a “Government of Maharashtra” sticker, Ms Khedkar had been found using Pune Additional Collector Ajay More’s office in his absence. She reportedly removed his nameplate and furniture and even demanded letterheads.

These privileges are not available to junior officers on probation for 24 months. Reports suggest her father, a retired administrative officer, had advocated for her demands to be met.