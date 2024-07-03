Wednesday, July 3, 2024
UP: Tanzeem and Faizan assault a shopkeeper, employees in Bulandshahr; Islamists and leftists peddle ‘mob-lynching’ agenda after they were caught

Soon after the video of the shopkeepers in the neighbourhood getting hold of the two duo, Tanzeem and Faizan, and two of their associates involved in the assault, went viral on the internet, Islamists and leftists began weaving a propaganda

OpIndia Staff
Image via OpIndia Hindi
Some Muslim youths entered a shop and beat up the shopkeeper and his employees in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. They created a lot of ruckus and when the nearby shopkeepers caught them, a scuffle broke out between the two sides. However, Islamic handles and leftists gave it a communal colour and started spreading the agenda of mob lynching. Sachin Gupta, infamous for misrepresenting facts regularly, posted a video of the incident and wrote, “Mob violence in UP’s Bulandshahr district. Tanzeem and Faizan went to Santlal’s shop to replace a carbonate but he refused. They protested and a crowd assaulted them. There was no action taken against the latter. However, the two brothers have been arrested under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) section 151 (breach of peace).

Ansar Imran attempted to characterize the instance as a mob lynching. He alleged, “The poison of hatred has completely spread in the society. No one knows when a crowd that sympathizes with animals kills a human being. The latest case is from Bulandshahr in UP where Muslim boys Tanzeem and Faizan were brutally beaten up by a violent throng. A complete attempt was made to carry out mob lynching. The most surprising thing is that instead of taking action against the belligerent mob, the police arrested the pair on charges of disturbing the peace.”

Rizwan Haider, who claims to be a journalist, also tried to spread the same lie and claimed, “Don’t forget that you are a Muslim otherwise you will be murdered. Tanzeem and Faizan, who had gone to a shopkeeper to exchange goods were allegedly thrashed by a throng in Bulandshahr. No action was taken against the attackers while the brothers have been apprehended for disturbing the peace.”

The instance was not mob lynching, but the duo attacking the shopkeeper and employees: Police

The incident pertains to the Gulaothi area of Bulandshahr on 30th June. Faizan and Tanzeem had arrived at a store in the central bazaar. They both sell mangoes for a living and come to Rajiv Narang’s store to acquire carbide chemicals to ripen them. The duo then began an argument with the store owner and misbehaved with him. Afterwards, they grew violent and called two more of their companions. All of them then assaulted the shopowner and his workers after which the friends of Tanzeem and Faizan ran away. The nearby shopkeepers gathered there after witnessing the occurrence and Faizan and Tanzeem were nabbed immediately. The infuriated people also brawled with them before going to the Gulaothi Police Station and demanding action against the accused.

Afterwards, the authorities arrested Tanzeem and Faizan as well as challaned them for disturbing the peace but both received bail in the police station. The two have also registered a case against the shopkeeper and claimed that they were beaten without any reason. Circle Officer Purnima Singh of Secunderabad while speaking to OpIndia informed that the matter is not as it is being publicised and mentioned that the shopkeeper was attacked first after which there was a retaliation. Cases have been submitted against both the parties. She disclosed that the two associates of the young Muslim men had absconded.

Tanzeem and Faizan were charged with disturbing the peace and the police station released them on bail. She stated that there is now no dispute and all sides are calm. The police statement made it quite evident that the issue was not of mob lynching but of catching the attackers and scuffling with them. Islamic handles and journalists are continuously trying to spread lies in such cases. They did the same when a Maulana died in an accident in Koderma, Jharkhand.

