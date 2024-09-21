AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is strongly opposing the Waqf Amendment bill brought by the Modi government. However, while talking about ‘dangers’ of the bill in Hyderabad today, Owaisi claimed Muslims will almost 90% of the mosques in the country as they don’t have documents proving ownership.

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Waqf bill amendment will snatch mosques, idgahs, and other Muslim religious places if the bill becomes a law. He said that once Muslims start using a place as a place of worship, then the place becomes the property of Muslims for eternity, and now Modi govt is changing that provision.

VIDEO | "If this (Waqf) law is approved… out of one lakh and twenty-one thousand Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh, one lakh and twelve thousand don't have documents. If Waqf by user is removed, who will take the land? If you don't have legal right to the land, anyone can claim… pic.twitter.com/p9ewY5CT52 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2024

He said that there are 33,000 Waqf properties in Telangana, and 90% of them do not have registered deed for land. He asked if some asked for registered deed of Mecca and Madina, will they be able to provide it. Owaisi claimed that as there were no registration documents 300-400 years ago, these mosques will be snatched by the govt.

He said, we lost one Babri masjid, now we will loss 90% of mosques. He claimed that RSS will demand excavation of mosques to find buried temples.

Giving further numbers, Owaisi said that there are 1.21 lakh Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh, and 1.12 lakh of them don’t have any document. ‘If their ownership is snatched, who will capture the properties?’ Owaisi asked.

‘You won’t have any legal right over the mosque, anyone will be able to capture it’, he added.

Reacting to claims that Waqf board is third largest owner of land in India after Army and Railways, Owaisi claimed Hindu temples and Mutts have much more land properties. He said that combined Hindu temple land in different states will be much more than Waqf Board properties. He added that Hindu properties in just three states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, are more than Waqf properties.