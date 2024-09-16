An alleged press release purporting to be from the Adani Group “warning Kenyan protesters of serious consequences” was recently disseminated on social media which said that “names of government and individual stakeholders, who got bribes from the company for its projects in Kenya” were threatened to be made public in the publication. Now, a spokesperson of the company has released an official notification titled, “Media Statement on Fake Press Releases”, on 16th September, and refuted the malicious claims.

“Certain vested interests with malicious intent are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled ‘Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats,’ related to our presence in Kenya. We categorically state that neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press releases related to Kenya. We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely,” the statement read.

It further added, “We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives. Our official press releases are available on our websites. We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group.”

The fraudulent release started doing rounds on social media with users, including Sanjay Hegde, who is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court contributed to the misinformation. A fictitious letter dated 10th September went viral alleging that the Adani Group would divulge the identities of government shareholders and other people who had profited from bribery and investments made by the company.

“Furthermore, we would like to caution those planning to participate in these demonstrations that such actions could have serious consequences. If these threats persist, we will have no choice but to reveal the names of government shareholders who have benefited from our investments. Additionally, we will also publish the names of individuals who have received substantial bribes from our company. Adani Group remains steadfast in its commitment to Kenya and its people. We will continue to work diligently to deliver on our promises and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development,” the bogus letter had threatened. However, many netizens also came forward to call out the phoney press release.

