Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAdani wins contract for building transmission lines in Kenya, in India, Congress attacks Adani...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Adani wins contract for building transmission lines in Kenya, in India, Congress attacks Adani for winning Maharashtra power supply bid

"The government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build new transmission lines. They are hiring project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3 billion that we do not need to borrow," Ndii wrote.

OpIndia Staff
Gautam Adani, image via Indranil Mukherjee/ AFP/ Getty
1

In a major development, Kenya has given the Adani Group and an African Development Bank unit a concession for the construction of power transmission lines under a public-private partnership.

According to David Ndii, chief economic adviser to Kenyan President William Ruto, the concession granted to the Adani Group and Africa50, which is the African Development Bank’s infrastructure investment offshoot, is worth $1.3 billion.

“The government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build new transmission lines. They are hiring project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3 billion that we do not need to borrow,” Ndii wrote.

Meanwhile, as the Adani Group won a major power lines project in Kenya, the Congress party in India is attacking them for winning a bid to supply power to Maharashtra. In a statement, the Adani Group said that Adani Green Energy Ltd will sign a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) solar power from the world’s largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to Maharashtra.

The statement said that the 6600 MW capacity has been secured through a competitive bidding process initiated by MSEDCL for procurement of a combined 1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar power. The terms of the tender permit Adani Power Limited to bid for thermal power capacity along with solar power capacity, which can be supplied by a group company. Adani Power Limited accordingly also bid for 5000 MW solar capacity on behalf of AGEL, thereby leveraging the two entities’ respective competitive advantages and strengths in the thermal and solar power sectors.

“India’s largest renewable energy company, will sign a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under the Letter of Intent (LOI), for supply of 5 GW (5000 MW) solar power from the world’s largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to Maharashtra state, as per the LOI awarded to Adani Power Limited as permitted under the tender conditions. Adani Power Limited (APL), India’s largest private thermal power producer will sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with MSEDCL for supply of 1496 MW (net) thermal power to Maharashtra state from a new 1600 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project,” the statement issued by the Adani Group reads.

While Adani Group said that it had won the contract through a competitive bidding process, the Congress party alleged it was a “rigged deal”. The party said on Sunday that the deal was facilitated by the Mahayuti government.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “It is certain that the Mahayuti government is going to be thrown out of power with a crushing defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, yet he chose to do this in his last few days. This is undoubtedly another feat of Modani. Soon, shocking details of this fraud-ridden rigged deal will begin to emerge. Even as the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra totters towards a landslide defeat, this is what they chose to do with their last few days in power. Yet another Modani enterprise undoubtedly!”

“Shocking details of this rigged deal will soon start tumbling out. While the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra was headed towards a crushing defeat, let’s take a look at the last few days of its tenure. Another “Modani” industry is undoubtedly coming up, the shocking details of which will be revealed soon,” Ramesh added.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Strongly condemn this deceitful act, will take legal action: Adani Group slams fake news shared by Supreme Court Advocate Sanjay Hegde on social media

OpIndia Staff -

Another assassination bid on Donald Trump: Who is Ryan Routh and how his attempt to assassinate Trump reveals troubling political extremism in the US

Anurag -

Love Jihad in UP: Azam Zaidi lures a Hindu girl into marriage under false pretences, rapes and tortures her after being exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde spreads fake news about Adani Group, says will only believe Zubair and Alt News about Adani Group’s press releases

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly Hindus not letting Muslim procession pass – No, they are not ‘Islamophobic’ but Muslim were Hinduphobic during Kanwar Yatra. Here is the full...

OpIndia Staff -

Attacked for organising Ganesh festival: Yasir booked in Maharashtra’s Daund for attacking the head of Ganesh Pandal with sharp weapons. Read FIR details

Siddhi -

Saket Gokhale spreads fake news about Vande Bharat sleeper trains, Railways Ministry punctures his lies: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Travelled farther into space than any other human in more than 50 years: SpaceX creates history, completes world’s first commercial spacewalk

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Print, as a Bengali Hindu, what has ‘hit us where it hurts’ is the slaughter of our Hindu brothers – nobody gives a...

Dibakar Dutta -

Another assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump: Shooter with AK-47 enters Trump family’s Florida golf club

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com