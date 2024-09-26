Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsArunachal Pradesh: Yumken Bagra, who sexually assaulted 21 students of Karo School, awarded death...
News Reports
Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh: Yumken Bagra, who sexually assaulted 21 students of Karo School, awarded death sentence under POCSO, 2 other accused sent to 20 years jail

Special judge Jaweplu Chai also sentenced former headmaster Singtung Yorpen and Hindi teacher Marbom Ngomdir to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting an offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and failing to report it

OpIndia Staff
Arunachal Pradesh: Yumken Bagra who sexually assaulted 21 students of Karo School awarded death under POCSO, 2 accused sent to 20 years jail
Image- Arunachal24.in
12

On Thursday, 26th September, Yupia Sessions Court in Arunachal Pradesh awarded death punishment to Yumken Bagra, the main offender for sexually assaulting 21 minor students of the Karo Residential School in Shi Yomi district. Bagra, who was the hostel warden at the institution, has received the most severe punishment for his involvement in the crimes.

Special judge Jaweplu Chai also sentenced former headmaster Singtung Yorpen and Hindi teacher Marbom Ngomdir to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting an offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and failing to report it. Some of the students had reported the abuse to Yorpen, but he asked them to stay silent so that the school’s image would not be tarnished. This verdict is viewed as an important step toward justice for the victims, and the court’s decision has been highly welcomed by the public.

“We are happy with the verdict as the court heard our pleas for stringent and exemplary punishment,” said Oyam Bingepp who represented the 21 children before the POCSO special court. “This is the first death sentence in India given to an accused under the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault of victims in which the victims had not died,” Bingepp added.

Two other accused, Tajung Yorpen, another teacher at the same school, and Daniel Pertin, a friend of the hostel warden, were acquitted of all the charges. The case came to light in November 2022, when the father of one of the accused Bagra is of sexually assaulting, harassing, and attempting to rape his 12-year-old twin daughters at the residential school.

A special investigative team (SIT) that investigated the issue discovered that between 2014 and 2022, Bagra sexually molested at least 21 kids, including six boys aged 6 to 14, while serving as the school’s hostel warden.

The chargesheet, submitted in July last year, accused the warden of drugging students before attacking them and threatening them not to report the assault. According to the SIT, six of the Bagra victims tried suicide but were unsuccessful.

Bagra was convicted under IPC sections 328, 292, and 506 (administering poison/harmful substance with the intention of committing an offense, showing obscene material, and criminal intimidation), as well as POCSO Act sections 6, 10, and 12 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault and sexual harassment), respectively.

Ngomdir, a female teacher at the school, was also convicted under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 17 and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act for abetment of an offense and failure to report an offense. According to the prosecution, the victims told her about their plight, but she failed to report it to higher authorities, allowing the torture to continue.

Singtung Yorpen, the headmaster of the government residential school at the time of the assaults, was convicted under IPC sections 17 (abetting an offense) and 21 (2) (failure to report a crime).

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi court allows Indian Mujahideen founder and dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal to meet his ailing mother virtually

ANI -

Attack on Biharis in West Bengal: Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan slam Mamata Banerjee government over assault of two men

OpIndia Staff -

PM Narendra Modi dedicates three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers and High-Performance Computing systems to the nation

ANI -

‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia’s two YouTube channels deleted after hacked by cryptocurrency scammers, asks whether it is ‘end of career?’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 46, including 37 children, drown while taking a bath in water bodies during ‘Jitiya’ festival; CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

OpIndia Staff -

Dehi HC gives go ahead for Delhi University elections, bars counting until all posters, banners, graffiti etc removed and public property restored

ANI -

Assam: Quran Ali becomes Karan Singh to trap Hindu woman, blackmails for money using compromising videos and forces her to convert to Islam, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

High command angry on Vikramaditya Singh? After criticising Yogi govt, Congress left red-faced over Himachal govt’s ‘display names’ order

OpIndia Staff -

Court continues to protect fraud IAS Puja Khedkar: Extends protection from arrest despite all govt agencies confirming she lied and cheated

Siddhi -

Foreign Election interference? – George Soros set to buy 200+ radio stations in USA, had promised a Billion Dollars war chest to take down...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com