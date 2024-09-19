Thursday, September 19, 2024
Bareilly: Javed molests and assaults a Muslim woman for refusing to walk with him in a park, attempts to slit her throat; arrested

The Muslim woman had gone to the park with her two children when Javed approached her and insisted that she goes for a walk with him. Enraged by her refusal, Javed assaulted her.

Image via Amrit Vichar
On 17th September a Muslim man named Javed injured a Muslim woman by attacking her with a blade when she protested against molestation in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. She was with her two children when the incident transpired. People rushed to the spot when they heard her screams and caught the accused. He was later handed over to the authorities. The police have taken him into custody and started interrogation.

The matter pertains to the Bareilly police station area, where the victim, who lives in the Baradari neighbourhood, often visits the park for a walk. She and her kids were there on the fateful day at around 11 am when the perpetrator, Javed also came there and began to harass her. He pressured her to take a stroll with him. However, she ignored him and went in the opposite direction.

The duo had an argument over it. Her refusal infuriated him and he assaulted her with a blade he had stashed away. He even tried to slit her throat but she managed to save herself by leaning backwards. She then started calling for help and people assembled at the shocking scene.

The woman was brought to a hospital by the people. They roughed up Javed who tried to abscond from there and informed the police. The cops rushed to the location and apprehended him.

A First Information was lodged based on the woman’s complaint and a case was resisted against the culprit under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police official informed that the two already knew each other and had a good relationship earlier. They belonged to the same community. The offender has been arrested and further investigation and legal action are underway.

