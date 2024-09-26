Thursday, September 26, 2024
‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia’s two YouTube channels deleted after hacked by cryptocurrency scammers, asks whether it is ‘end of career?’

YouTube removed the compromised channels and displayed a message showing that the pages were no longer available.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's two channels hacked, podcasts, interviews replaced with old feeds of Elon Musk, Trump; says 'end of career?'
Image- Instagram/Ranveer Allahbadia
14

On Thursday, 26th September, Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as ‘BeerBiceps’, became the victim of a cyberattack that hacked 2 of his YouTube channels. In an Instagram post, Allahbadia disclosed that hackers had taken control of his channels. The name of BeerBiceps was changed to “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024,” while his personal channel was renamed “@Tesla.event.trump_2024.”

As per the reports, the hackers erased a large chunk of his content, including interviews and podcasts, and replaced it with old feeds of events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. As a result, YouTube removed the compromised channels and displayed a message showing that the pages were no longer available.

The hackers also posted videos featuring AI-generated avatars of Elon Musk urging viewers to invest in cryptocurrency. They attempted to lure viewers into a cryptocurrency scam by promising to double their money if they invested their Bitcoin or Ethereum in a suspicious website called elonweb.net.

While Allahbadia has not yet issued an official statement on the hack, he did indirectly mention the matter in one of his Instagram stories. He captioned a photo of a meal, “Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favorite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet.”

In another post, he said, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.” In yet another post he said that he was working on the next steps and was feeling calm. “Life always shows you the next doorway,” he added.

Allahbadia, who started his digital journey at the age of 22 with the debut of BeerBiceps, now maintains seven YouTube channels and has about 12 million subscribers. It remains unknown whether he has recovered access to his channels.


