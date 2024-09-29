On Sunday (29th September), the severed head of a bovine animal was discovered at the site of an under-construction Durga Puja pandal in Khalisamari village in Sitalkuchi block in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The development comes just 10 days ahead of the annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja. The incident has created an atmosphere of anger and chaos in the area.

While highlighting the issue, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Miscreants are trying to import the cross-border culture of radical & communal subjugation, by means of abominable and nefarious activities.”

Miscreants are trying to import the cross border culture of radical & communal subjugation, by means of abominable and nefarious activities.



Buoyed by the activities of the radicalists in Bangladesh who are trying to repress the festivities surrounding the Durga Puja, miscreants… pic.twitter.com/IvbVdI3yF9 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 29, 2024

He lashed out at unnamed extremists for desecrating the Durga Puja pandal and slaughtering a sacred animal.

“Buoyed by the activities of the radicalists in Bangladesh who are trying to repress the festivities surrounding the Durga Puja, miscreants in West Bengal are trying to imitate the same, in order to fan communal tensions and create an environment of intimidation and fear during the festive season,” Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.

He appealed to the Cooch Behar police to take action in this matter. “I would like to urge SP (Cooch Behar) Shri Dyutiman Bhattacharya (IPS) and District Magistrate (Cooch Behar) Shri Arvind Kumar Mina (IAS) to take stock of the situation immediately and initiate action so that this tendency can be nipped in the bud.”

Restrictions on Durga Puja in Bangladesh

Islamists in Bangladesh continue their relentless attack on Hindus and their festivals, despite assurances of safety and protection from the interim government led by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Now, radical organizations have warned the Hindu minority community not to publicly celebrate Durga Puja or participate in any idol worship or immersion of idols as the festival draws near.

Additionally, they are also opposing national holidays declared for the festival. Extremist groups recently staged a march against Hindus utilizing a playground in Dhaka’s Sector 13, reported India Today.

Hindus in Khulna have been asked to pay 5 lakh Bangladeshi taka (nearly, INR 3,50,726) to celebrate Durga Puja. Hindus will be beheaded, according to the letter received in the mail, if they reveal this to the government or the media.

It further stated that the recipient’s fate would be similar to what transpired with Hanif’s project if the money was not paid.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif’s house was plundered for multiple days after Sheikh Hasina’s government fell.