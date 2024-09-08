Monday, September 9, 2024
Updated:

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ gets a U/A certificate from the Censor Board with cuts, edits and disclaimers: Reports

The CBFC has also requested sources for all research, statistics, and details about Bangladeshi refugees, court rulings, and permission to use archival footage from ‘Operation Bluestar’

OpIndia Staff
33

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film, ‘Emergency’ with a U/A certification, media reported on 8th September citing sources. According to multiple media reports, the filmmaker has been asked to cut a few scenes and add disclaimers to a few sequences, particularly those depicting historical events. Notably, a U/A certificate means that audiences of all age groups can watch the film in theatres, but with parental guidance. 

After the CBFC delayed certification of the film, the filmmakers of Emergency approached Bombay High Court. The film could not see a theatrical release as planned on 6th September. As per reports, while the film has been given a U/A certificate, the new release date has not been finalised yet.

So far, Kangana Ranaut – who is not only the film’s main lead but also the director and producer, has not commented this development. However, a source close to the producers said that they would not comment on this issue given that the certification matter is in Bombay High Court. Furthermore, actor-turned-politician, Kangana Ranaut had earlier stated that she was determined to release an uncut version of the film.

According to The Sunday Express, these cuts include statements by US President Richard Nixon about Indian women and Winston Churchill’s comment on Indians “breeding like rabbits”. 

The CBFC committee has also asked the filmmakers of Emergency to either remove or change certain scenes. As per reports, in one of these scenes, a soldier was shown hitting an infant’s head. Another scene depicted the beheading of three women during an attack on Bangladeshi refugees. 

Additionally, the Emergency team has also been asked to replace an expletive shouted by a crowd after a leader’s death and change a family’s surname in a line.

The CBFC has also requested sources for all research, statistics, and details about Bangladeshi refugees, court rulings, and permission to use archival footage from ‘Operation Bluestar,’ media reports have added.

It is pertinent to note that Kangana Ranaut who portrays the role of Indira Gandhi, is also the director of the film. Initially, Emergency was slated for a theatrical release on 6th September but the delay in certification forced her to postpone the film’s release.  

Taking to X, the film’s director and producer Kangana Ranaut expressed sadness while officially confirming the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. 

She wrote, “With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed. We are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

According to media reports, Emergency was submitted for a review on 8th July to the censor board. However, Kangana Ranaut and her film have been facing multiple threats including death and rape threats from radical elements. Additionally, a few Sikh organisations, including Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have accused the film of portraying the Sikh community in a bad light and sought a ban on its release. 

