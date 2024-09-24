A factory of the beverage company Coca-Cola, located in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, has come under the scanner for cutting off the Kalavas (sacred thread worn by Hindus on their wrists) of its employees.

In a disturbing video that surfaced on social media on Monday (23rd September), the security guard at the factory could be seen disrespectfully removing Kalavas off the wrists of Hindu workers upon their entry into the premises.

As evident from the footage, the sacred threads of the employees were first cut permanently and then kept on a table. The incident has sparked outrage on social media for the complete disregard of Hindu sentiments by the American beverage company.

Coca-Cola refused to issue a statement initially but was later forced to give ‘clarification’ when the social media upheaval became intense.

Sachchidanand Tiwari, a security officer of Amrit Bottlers Private Limited (the bottle manufacturer of Coca-Cola), stated that he was stationed at Gate No.1 when the incident occurred on Saturday (21st September).

He claimed that the factory rules make it mandatory for workers not to wear bangles, rings, bracelets and wristwatches. “These items can contaminate the beverages in the process area,” Tiwari stated.

Company shields itself by citing contamination, later dismisses the security guard

A similar justification was provided by the factory’s public relations officer Arjun Das. “If even a single piece of thread falls into the drinking water for any reason and goes into any bottle, then the company will get defamed,” he claimed.

Das added that such a rule was applicable for workers in the procedure unit but on Saturday, the security guard imposed it on all workers. He stated that Kalava is a matter of reverence in Sanatan Dharma and that the accused security guard has been dismissed from service.

Sachchidanand Tiwari further added that Coca-Cola or its bottle manufacturer did not give any instruction to forcibly remove the sacred thread off the wrists of the Hindu workers.

He said that the company respects the religious beliefs of its employees and will not issue any such directions even in future. “If this incident has hurt anyone’s religious sentiments, then I apologise for it,” Sachchidanand Tiwari told the media.