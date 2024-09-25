GST fraud exposed: Rs 135 crores embezzled by making fake bills of Rs 925 crores, 7 including Tasleem, Azim, Junaid arrested

On Tuesday, 24th September, the Uttar Pradesh Police exposed a gang that committed Goods and Service Tax (GST) fraud by issuing bills in the name of fictitious organizations in Muzzafarnagar. In five years, the gang formed 48 bogus companies, issued fake bills totaling Rs 925 crores, and stole GST worth Rs 135 crores.

The police have apprehended seven perpetrators, including the gang’s mastermind. The accused persons have been identified as Tasleem, Junaid, Aas Mohammad, Sethi, Asif, Moin and Azim. As per the initial reports, the commission for creating fake bills was operated through hawala.

According to SSP Abhishek Singh, one individual identified as Ashwini of Ratanpuri police station area had lodged a complaint in the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on September 2nd, saying that some people had created a fake company using his Aadhar card and PAN card and that it had committed GST theft by making fake bills. A case of GST theft of Rs 248 crore was registered.

The police later investigated the case to uncover that fake bills amounting to Rs 925 crores had been created to embezzle GST amounting to Rs 135 crore. Arrested accused Tasleem is believed to be the mastermind of the entire scam. However, while the police have arrested 7 persons in the case, Tasleem’s brother Wahdat who is also accused in the case is absconding.

SSP also confirmed that Tasleem is the gang’s mastermind. “This gang used to take documents from unemployed youths by luring them with jobs. Another arrestee Azim is accused managed to create fake KYC of the youths so that a fake firm could be started in their name with a fake GST number. After this, the gang searched for traders dealing in scrap and junk across the country who did not have GST numbers and dealt in that,” the police said.

A report by Jagran suggests that GST was stolen by issuing fake bills through bogus companies. The commission for issuing GST bills was not put in the company’s account but was collected through Hawala. 7 arrests in the case have been made. Police are looking for one absconding. Further investigations are underway.