On Wednesday, September 25th, a minor boy studying in class 2 was reported dead under ‘mysterious’ circumstances in a private school named DL Public School in Hathras. The father of the boy was called from the school saying that his son had fallen ill and was being taken to the hospital by Dinesh Baghel, the school director. But later father Krishan Kushwaha recovered the dead body of his son from the school director’s car.

In an update to the case, the police have revealed that the child was murdered as a part of a ‘black magic’ ritual. As per the reports, the incident is said to have happened at DL Public School at Rasgawan under Sahpau Police Station limits. The police said that black magic was performed to “bring success and fame to the school”. The incident has led to the arrest of a total of five persons including the director of the school.

Arrested individuals, image via Live Hindustan

During the investigation, the police further revealed that the arrested individuals tried to kill another boy in the recent past but fortunately, the attempt remained unsuccessful. Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal while talking to the media confirmed that the school director Dinesh Baghel, his father Jashodhan Singh, and three professors identified as Laxman Singh, Veerpal Singh, and Ramprakash Solanki were all involved in the murder. “The boy was sacrificed as part of a ritual for the school’s supposed success and glory. We are investigating if any other individuals were involved in the murder,” he said.

According to the police investigation, Baghel’s father believed in black magic and tantrik rituals, as did his son and the three teachers. “Jashodhan had tried to kill a boy earlier as well, although it was not successful,” Agarwal added.

Minor who was murdered in the case, image via Live Hindustan

D L Public School has approximately 600 students, and the hostel where the boy was murdered houses kids from classes 1–5. The dead child was the son of Krishan Kushwaha, a software developer at a Delhi-based private enterprise.

On Monday, 23rd September morning, a staff member and other students discovered the boy motionless in his hostel bed. Instead of immediately reporting the death, the school director, accused Dinesh attempted to conceal the crime by placing the boy’s body in his car and driving around hospitals to Agra and Aligarh for several hours. The boy’s family, from Tursen, Hathras, meanwhile was told that their son was unwell and was being taken to the hospital. However, when they arrived at the school, they couldn’t find the boy.

Kushwaha, realizing something was wrong, contacted the local police. A manhunt was launched for Baghel, and after a few hours, authorities discovered the boy’s body with neck injuries inside Baghel’s vehicle.

A senior police officer stated, “The child’s body was discovered in the director’s car after the family raised the alarm.” We sent the body for an autopsy, which indicated that the infant died from strangulation on Sunday night. A murder case under BNS section 103(1) has been filed against the five accused.