Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Updated:

Kanpur: History sheeter Shahrukh Khan arrested for attempt to derail Kalindi Express by placing gas cylinder on track, ISIS connection suspected

The investigation, led by numerous agencies, reveals that the accused who plotted to overturn the train was a self-radicalized individual with suspected ties to ISIS's Khorasan module.

OpIndia Staff
Kanpur: History sheeter Shahrukh Khan arrested for making deliberate attempts to derail Kalindi Express; ISIS connection suspected
Image- NDTV
23

In a crucial move, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed a history-sheeter named Shahrukh Khan in connection with the attempt to derail Kalindi Express train in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The history-sheeter had travelled some distance from the scene of the occurrence when he was arrested. According to the reports, six suspects were released following interrogation, and the main suspect Shahrukh Khan was apprehended.

So far, investigations have revealed evidence of terrorist linkages in the conspiracy to overturn the train in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The investigation, led by numerous agencies, revealed that the accused who plotted to overturn the train was a self-radicalized individual with suspected ties to ISIS’s Khorasan module.

On 9th September, a major train accident of Kalindi Express (14117) which was travelling on the Anwarganj-Kasganj Route in Kanpur was averted after the loco pilot applied an emergency brake.

As per the reports, a deliberate attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing a gas cylinder on the route. However, the accident was averted after the pilot heard the suspicious sound of the cylinder hitting the train. He immediately applied the emergency brake in between the Barrajpur and Bilhaur regions ceasing the train movement.

The Rail Authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took cognizance of the incident and indicated that a deliberate attempt was made to cause a train derailment. Apart from the gas cylinder, the authorities also recovered glass bottles, a matchbox, and a suspicious bag from the route.

The authorities stated that the pilot immediately informed guard Rajiv Kumar about the matter after applying emergency brakes. Guard sent a memo to the office informing them about the cylinder after that immediate investigation was undertaken.

During the investigation, marks of rubbing of an iron-like object were also found on the track. Kannauj’s RPF Inspector OP Meena then examined the railway track and surrounding bushes with the help of a searchlight. RPF Assistant Commandant MS Khan also confirmed that filled LPG cylinders, matchsticks, bottles, and other suspicious items have been recovered from the spot.

The incidents of derailment of trains have increased massively in the recent past in India. The Rail Ministry recently took cognizance of the upsurge in such incidents or deliberate conspiracies to derail the train and noted that in the past week, three attempts of the train derailment and two incidents of stone pelting at trains have come, causing alarm. The authorities also indicated that these incidents happening in series in different parts of the country pointed to the criminal intent of miscreants.

As a result of this, the Indian Railways and probing agencies are investigating multiple sabotage attempts to derail trains. Terrorist involvement in the matter is also being looked into. A detailed report on this matter can be read here.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

