On 22nd September (local time), Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video against Indo-Americans who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in New York during his US visit. Irked by the grand success of PM Modi’s event, Pannun, who is the founder of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice, asked PM Modi to “Please take your Indo-Americans back to India.” Venting out his frustration on the organisers and attendees of the event, the terrorist Pannun added, “All those who planned and funded the event are followers of Modi’s Hindutva ideology.”

Source: X

In the video, visibly angry with the success of the event, Pannun said, “Narendra Modi, take your Indo-American Hindus, followers of your violent Hindutva ideology back to India.” He further threatened PM Modi and said that no legal action was being taken against PM Modi as he has immunity as PM.

In a post on social media, Sikhs For Justice (withheld in India) shared the video and wrote, “Take your Indo-American Hindutva Followers “Whited Sepulcher” Trash Back to India – Pannun.“

The video said, “Modi, Right Now You are Safe From Legal Actions ONLY because You have immunity as PM, but remember, it is not going to last a lifetime. Since 1984 Pro Khalistan Sikhs have held their enemies accountable for their crimes against Sikh sovereignists. Indo-American Hindus the followers of Modi’s violent Hindutva ideology who have hosted funded and participated in Modi events are promoting India’s Transnational Repression in America. Indo-American Hindutva followers, you are not Loyal To American Constitution, So you all should go back to your Beloved Motherland India. SFJ Will Balkanize India through Khalistan Referendum. Kesari Khanda Khalistan. Masal DayanGa Hindu-Stan“

The sources close to the intelligence agencies said that his video was on the expected lines. Speaking to News18, the sources said, “Pannun is a rogue element who has no identity. He is doing this at the direction of foreign agencies who have funded him. His lawsuit was planned deliberately at a time when the PM was going and these agencies never expected huge success. The event was as successful as any event in India.”

Notably, anti-Modi protests were planned during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US but they failed to make any significant impact on the event.

Interestingly, a lawsuit had been filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice, in connection with the alleged attempt to assassinate him. The US court has summoned the Government of India and its top security officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. The Indian agencies have called the lawsuit ‘baseless’.

SFJ is a designated terror organisation

Sikhs For Justice was formed in 2007 to create ‘Khalistan’, a separate homeland for Sikhs. In 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the organisation under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Later, its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was also designated as a terrorist.