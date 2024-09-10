An incident of ‘love jihad’ with a Nepali girl has come to light from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. A Hindu girl from Dhangarhi district of Nepal has accused Amjad Khan of changing his name to trap and marry her, and later harassing her. A total of 5 people, including Amjad, his mother, and brother have been named in the complaint. Changez Khan is also named in this FIR registered on Monday (September 9, 2024). Changez Khan is the same youth who had a dispute with the Indian ‘Bajrang Dal’ on the issue of molestation of a Hindu woman this month.

This particular case is of Puranpur police station area of ​​​​Pilibhit district. Here, on September 9 (Monday), a Hindu woman from Dhangarhi of Nepal, has lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, the victim said that in the year 2013, she used to work in Dhangarhi of Nepal. At that time, Amjad of Pilibhit used to drive a taxi and often used to travel to Nepal by car. It was there that this Amjad met the victim for the first time and told her his name was Ajay. Amjad shared his mobile number with the victim and slowly trapped her in his web of love.

After talking for a few days, Amjad promised the victim a better job in India and brought her with him. In India, Amjad kept the victim at his brother-in-law Wahid Khan’s place in Kalimnagar area of ​​Pilibhit. Here the accused started molesting the victim by pressurizing her for marriage. He initially backed off after the victim protested. That night, when the victim was sleeping, Amjad suddenly came to her bed. He put a gun to the victim’s face and raped her. After the rape, he threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone.

When the victim complained about this to Amjad’s sister, she replied laughingly, “You are so beautiful. How long can that poor guy control himself?” After this, Amjad raped the victim several times. Whenever the victim spoke about returning to Nepal, she was threatened. Due to lack of support in India, the victim kept tolerating everything. After keeping the victim at his brother-in-law’s place for a few days, Amjad took the victim to his aunt’s house.

Here Amjad’s mother Kaiser Jahan and sister Sonam came to meet the victim. Amjad’s brother Nafees also accompanied them. Here, all of them gave the victim two options. First, marry Amjad, or second, embrace death. The victim was also told that after the marriage she can live her life in Hindu ways. By now, the victim had come to know that Amjad was not a Hindu but a Muslim. Due to no other option, the victim agreed to the marriage to save her life.

The complaint further states that during the marriage, the victim was made to sign many documents without giving her a chance to read them. After the court marriage, Amjad again took the victim to his brother-in-law’s house in Kalimnagar. Here at night, instead of Amjad, a 35-year-old man entered the victim’s room, who was constantly present during the court marriage. When the victim started screaming, people gathered, who told the girl that the name of the 35-year-old man is Firoz Khan. Then the victim came to know that she was fraudulently married to Firoz instead of Amjad.

It was then that the victim came to know that Firoz is Amjad’s elder brother. Firoz, the father of 4 children, had lost his first wife. Hearing this, the victim cried a lot but she had no option left. After a few days, Firoz took the victim to Bareilly. Some Maulanas also came to Bareilly. These Maulanas asked the victim’s name and said something in Arabic. It was here that the victim was told that she had been converted to Islam and her name was changed to Mahroon Nisha. The victim was also asked to eat beef.

According to the victim, when she protested against these things, she was beaten brutally. Firoz’s son Rangeela was also among those who beat her. The victim gave birth to 2 children while enduring all the torture. Meanwhile, Firoz, who was addicted to drugs, kept beating her continuously. Firoz’s brothers Changez Khan and Amjad also raped the victim whenever they got the opportunity. Changez Khan even used to peep into the bathroom while the victim was bathing. It is alleged that he used to bring minor Hindu and Sikh girls home every day.

In the complaint, the victim further stated that many Maulanas used to come to meet Changez every day. They used to bring some new gift for her. After a few days, Changez and his other family members even took control of the money deposited by the victim. In the year 2022, Changez and his brother Amjad reportedly attacked the victim with a sword. Somehow, the victim saved herself from this attack and went to Nepal. Now the victim decided to get the accused punished and demanded strict action against them.

The police have registered a case naming Changez Khan, Amjad Khan, Firoz Khan, Rangeela and Changez’s mother in this case. Action has been taken against all of them under sections 64, 352, 351 (3), 115 (2), and 76 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). OpIndia has the FIR copy. The police is investigating the matter and taking other necessary legal action. Indian Bajrang Dal has demanded strict action against the accused.