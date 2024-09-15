On 14th September, stones were pelted at a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to communal clashes between two groups, and they assaulted each other, resulting in a law and order situation. Following the incident, Hindu organisations raised slogans outside the police station, demanding action against the attackers. Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

As per reports, two Ganesh idols were taken out for the Visarjan procession in Mahoba. When the procession reached Kasauratori area of Kotwali police station in Mahoba, a firecracker allegedly fell on a kutcha house. There was a piece of polythene on top of the house, which caught fire. The owner of the house put out the fire using water and then threw water on Hindus participating in the procession. When Hindus objected, it turned into a clash between the two sides.

During the argument, Hindus were attacked in the Muslim-majority area with a bucket and faced stone pelting. The police rushed to the spot to control the situation. Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations reached the police station and started sloganeering, demanding strict action against those who attacked them.

महोबा: गणेश प्रतिमा के विर्सजन के दौरान सौहार्द ख़राब करने का प्रयास,

मूर्ति विसर्जन में जा रहें मुस्लिम बाहुल्य इलाके में श्रद्धालुओं पर पथराव,

श्रद्धालुओं पर फेकी गई पानी की बाल्टियां,

घटना से आक्रोशित हिंदू संगठन ने कोतवाली के बाहर किया हंगामा,

कार्यवाही की मांग को लेकर… pic.twitter.com/iCDriA6GbS — Roshan Kumar Journalist (@cameraman_r) September 14, 2024

Speaking on the matter, Vishwa Hindu Parishad District Head Manoj Shivhare told media that the incident created deep anger among Hindu organisations. He demanded strict and immediate action against those who attacked Hindu devotees and pelted stones on them during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Members of the Muslim community accused Hindus of playing “objectionable” songs on the DJ. It is unclear what songs were found objectionable by the Islamists. The owner of the kutcha house on which the firecracker fell, Akila, told Dainik Bhaskar that she saw a firecracker falling on her house and she immediately poured water on it. She claimed that the clash broke out after she threw water to extinguish the fire.

थाना कोतवाली नगर महोबा क्षेत्रअंतर्गत दो पक्षो में मामूली बात पर आमने-सामने आने पर मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल एवं उच्चाधिकारीयों द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए दोनों पक्षो को समझाकर शांति व्यवस्था तत्काल बहाल करते हुए जुलूस आगे निकाला गया एवं विसर्जन सकुशल संपन्न कराया गया है।

🔸इस… pic.twitter.com/z5hA9ZKAxl — MAHOBA POLICE (@mahobapolice) September 14, 2024

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Pailash Bansal said that the incident took place after a firecracker fell on a house of the Muslim community. Police intervened, and the matter was under control. The Visarjan was peaceful after that. Additional police force has been deployed in the area.