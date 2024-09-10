Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the party is just creating drama over the implementation of caste-based census and accusing the party is trying to regain power under the guise of these issues.

“Despite being in power for a long time at the Centre, the Congress party did not implement OBC reservations nor did it conduct a caste-based census. Now this party is dreaming of regaining power under the guise of these issues. Beware of their theatrics, as they will never conduct a caste-based census,” she said in a social media post in X.

Mayawati further cautioned the people over the theatrics of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress has been plotting to end reservations in the country for years following his statement to scrap reservations in India when it becomes a “fair place” during his interactions with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Monday (local time).

“Be cautious of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics, in which he claimed abroad that if India were to improve, we would end reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs. This clearly indicates that the Congress has been plotting to end these reservations for years,” she said.

“Members of these communities should be wary of Rahul Gandhi’s dangerous statement, as the Congress party, if it comes to power at the Centre, might use this statement as a pretext to end their reservations. Stay alert to this party that pretends to protect the Constitution and reservations,” she added.

Mayawati further stated that the Congress had always “harboured an anti-reservation mindset” and stated that there should be a “proper constitutional provision for reservation” until “caste discrimination is completely abolished.”

“The truth is that Congress has always harboured an anti-reservation mindset. When they were in power at the Centre, they failed to fulfil the reservation quotas, leading to Dr B.R. Ambedkar resigning from his position as Law Minister. People should be cautious. In summary, until caste discrimination is eradicated, the social, economic, and educational conditions of these communities will not improve, despite India’s overall progress. Therefore, a proper constitutional provision for reservations must remain in place until caste discrimination is completely abolished,” she said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)