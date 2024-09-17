PM Modi’s hometown and birthplace Vadnagar has a rich archaeological heritage: Details

Vadnagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Vadnagar, a quaint town nestled in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, has gained global recognition as the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, its historical significance and cultural richness extend far beyond this association.

This ancient city, once a bustling trading centre, boasts a captivating past with its ancient temples, serene lakes, and historical landmarks that offer a glimpse into India’s diverse heritage.

One of the most prominent landmarks in Vadnagar is Sri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This magnificent temple, known for its intricate carvings and architectural beauty, is a testament to the town’s rich cultural heritage. The temple’s peaceful ambience and spiritual significance make it a popular pilgrimage site for devotees.

Shastri Rawal Niranjanbhai, priest at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, said, “The archaeology department has stated that this temple is around 2200 years old. In 2016, Modi put Vadnagar as a tourism area. 19 crores were sanctioned to this temple and it was developed. Development work has been underway in phases since then. Hatak means gold. Hatkeshwar is the one who gives wealth, success and fame.”

A serene oasis amidst the bustling town is the historic Sharmishtha Lake, which offers a tranquil escape. Surrounded by lush greenery, the lake is a perfect spot for visitors.

Just near the lake is a captivating theme park dedicated to Indian musicals that offers a unique experience. The lake’s tranquil waters and the theme park offer a serene atmosphere that is ideal for relaxation.

A visitor said he has witnessed significant development in the town in recent years.

“We are witnessing significant development here. It’s coming into an electrified route and main line. There is also a government proposal to integrate Vadnagar with Taranga Hills, Ambaji and Abu Road. So with that, tourism will surge here,” said Vinay Dixit, a visitor.

Just a few metres away from the lake, a towering triumphal arch, ‘Kirti Toran’, stands as a symbol of Vadnagar’s historical significance and is a must-visit attraction for tourists.

This stunning structure, dating back to the 12th century, was built during the reign of the Chalukya dynasty.

The arch is adorned with intricate carvings depicting Hindu deities, mythological scenes, and royal figures, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of its time.

In the early 2000s, the Gujarat state archaeology department unearthed a significant piece of history–the ruins of a Buddhist monastery in Vadnagar. This discovery marked the town as a pivotal centre for Buddhism.

However, the journey to uncover Vadnagar’s Buddhist heritage began in 1992 with the finding of a Bodhisattva idol, subsequently leading to the revelation of a trove of artefacts from both the town and its surroundings.

From deep archaeological excavations at Vadnagar, a consortium of scientists from IIT Kharagpur, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and many other concerned institutions have also found evidence of a human settlement in the town that is as old as 800 BCE.

Presently, work is underway at the site with utmost care to create an experiential museum. Emeritus Professor Anindya Sarkar from IIT Kharagpur said the museum will chronicle the town’s evolution over 2,500 years, exploring seven distinct cultural periods.

“During these excavations, something like seven cultural layers were found and each of these cultural layers was characterised by their different kinds of cultural elements, like for example, potteries, coins. When we joined the excavation in Vadnagar, we wanted to know the chronology of Vadnagar and how old the city is. And the oldest period, which we define as Period One, gives us a date of something like 800 BCE, which means 2800 years old. And that surprised us very much,” Sarkar added.

Going ahead, a charming addition to Vadnagar’s cityscape, the Museum Clock Tower & Art Gallery stands tall as a symbol of the town’s progress. Visitors can explore the museum to learn more about Vadnagar’s past and its significance in the broader context of Indian history.

The museum houses different sections on the religions, rulers and legends associated with Vadnagar, along with a section on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood.

Payal Prajapati, Museum Guide, said, “In this art gallery, it has been depicted that all religions existed here–Jainism, Buddhism and Vaishnav traditions. There was also the rule of the Solanki dynasty. There were several invasions as well, and it led to seven layers. It has all been put on display here. The ‘symbolic’ Malhar Raag music of legendary Tana-Riri is also played here. There are two projectors here to tell the history of Vadnagar and also on PM Modi’s childhood.”

Hence, beyond its association with PM Modi, Vadnagar is a treasure trove of historical and cultural significance.

Whether you are a history buff, a culture enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful getaway, Vadnagar is a destination that will leave a lasting impression.



