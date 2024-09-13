Friday, September 13, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Chaos at Punjab Power Corp: Employees extend strike until Sep 17 as locals outrage over 20+ hours of power outage

Throngs of angry protesters raised chants against the PSPCL and the Punjab government, stating that there was no power in a dozen housing societies from Monday night (10 pm) until Tuesday evening (7 pm).

OpIndia Staff
Chaos at Punjab Power Corp, emloyees counduct strike, residents protest as they suffer 20 hour+ power outrage, details
Image- The Khabarsaar
17

Residents of Harmilap Nagar Phases I and II, Saini Vihar, Gurjivan Vihar, and several others protested outside PSPCL’s power grid in Dhakoli, Punjab on Thursday, 12th September after suffering from electricity power cut since 10 pm on Monday.

The enraged public raised chants against the PSPCL and the Punjab government, stating that there was no power in a dozen housing societies from Monday night (10 pm) until Tuesday evening (7 pm). PSPCL officials had to call the police to deal with the furious people, which included children and women.

For the majority of the day, the supply of electricity in Baltana remained inconsistent. Surinder Singh Bains, Executive Engineer at Zirakpur PSPCL, stated that “many employees were on strike, which affected supply.” Rains additionally served as an intrusion.

PSPCL executives stated that a mass exodus by various union members of the PSPCL exacerbated the matter. Many PSPCl employees went on strike today, taking mass leave from various Mohali office locations. Residents of Badhmajra also reported experiencing lengthy power outages.

Major decisions to escalate the ongoing struggle were made during a meeting chaired by Ratan Singh Majari and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, both convenors of the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Electricity Employees Ekta Manch Punjab, and the Association of Junior Engineers. The two convenors and the state president of the association, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, attended a state-level press conference in Ludhiana to provide information about the meeting in Chandigarh, which was called by the electricity minister.

Addressing a press conference, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, provincial leaders Additional SDO Raghveer Singh, Rachpal Singh Pali, and Kewal Singh Banvait of Panserj Union demanded the proper management of the state electricity board employees. He said that the grid of unauthorized officials instilled fear and uncertainty in the electricity workers as the former allegedly carried out unlawful actions.

Given this, union representatives have decided to extend the collective break from September 13th to September 17th (5 days), and all power workers will demonstrate in front of the board headquarters. As per the reports, the next action will be declared on September 17th, with a state-level demonstration in front of the headquarters in Patiala.

During the protest, black flags will be exhibited to the power corporation’s management, including the power minister. He further stated that, after the farmers’ unions, they have additionally received the support of the Patwar Union.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, provincial leader Additional SDO Raghveer Singh and Rachpal Singh Pali further apologized for the inconvenience caused to the people and urged them to cooperate in their action against the Punjab government, the power minister and the management of the electricity corporation.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

