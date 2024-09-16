The arrested Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh did not want an FIR registered in the woman doctor’s rape and murder case. This has been revealed in CBI’s remand letter of Sandip Ghosh. It has also revealed that through the Vice-Principal, Ghosh floated what the probing agency has called a ‘suicide theory’.

His remand letter filed by CBI noted, “Ghosh did not intend to register an FIR in the case, even after being in consultation with an advocate.”

According to the CBI, the former Principal of RG Kar Hospital received the information about the crime at 9.58 am but he didn’t make the police complaint immediately. The officials added that he made a vague complaint later and also introduced a new theory of suicide.

The CBI stated, “He did not try to get an FIR lodged immediately. Rather a new theory of suicide was introduced which is not possible as per external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part.”

As per the remand note, Sandip Ghosh deliberately tried to deceive the investigators on important issues. It stated, “Even after he received information about the incident at 9.58 am on 9th August, he did not reach the hospital immediately. He did not submit a murder complaint, which was eventually submitted by the vice-principal, who floated a theory of suicide by the doctor.”

According to Sandip Ghosh’s remand letter, the CBI has also informed the court about the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report of the polygraph test. CBI officials have revealed that his replies were found to be deceptive during the polygraph test and layered voice analysis.

Considering his ‘deceptive replies’ during the polygraph test, CBI now intends to conduct a narco test on Sandip Ghosh.

According to the CBI, Ghosh got in touch with Tala Police Station’s Officer In Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal at 10.03 am on 9th August. However, he tried to downplay the incident, thus leading to the destruction of evidence. As per the CBI, Mondal was hand-in-glove with the hospital administration.

It is pertinent to note that the RG Kar Hospital where the gruesome rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor took place, falls within the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station which is just 10 minutes away from the Hospital.

The CBI arrested Tala Police Officer Abhijit Mondal after he failed to give satisfying answers to the CBI officials. Later, the CBI officers questioned him at their CGO Complex office in Kolkata for several hours.

An officer told PTI that Mondal was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and others. The officer added that Mondal was also accused of delaying the registration of a FIR in the case.

Details mentioned in CBI’s remand letter of arrested Tala officer Abhijit Mondal

Mondal’s remand note has revealed that he tried to divert the investigation in the case and tried to protect the accused Sanjay Roy, and others who had unauthorised access to the scene of the crime. The CBI added that the general diary entry was allegedly made “in conspiracy with hospital authorities and other unknown persons” and it intentionally mentioned wrong details. The case of unnatural death was registered at 11.30 am.

His remand letter states, “Abhijit Mondal hatched a criminal conspiracy with other probable accused person, in screening Sanjoy Roy (the main accused) and others, in attempting to divert the direction of the investigation.”

According to his remand note filed by CBI, Mondal reached the scene of the crime at 11 am, an hour after receiving information about the crime, and deliberately registered a case of unnatural death and intentionally mentioned incorrect facts.

It further adds, “Mondal failed to secure the scene of the crime, thereby trying to protect Sanjoy Roy. His actions resulted in damage to vital information. He caused a deliberate delay in registering the FIR even after he had received information about the incident at 10.03 am on August 9. The FIR was only registered at 11.30 pm the same day, even after a go-ahead from the family at 7.30 pm.”

According to the remand letter, Mondal did not videograph the process of sealing the evidence and biological samples which is mandatory as per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He allowed a rushed-up cremation of the doctor, even as the family demanded a second autopsy. He caused a delay of two days, in securing the clothes of the Sanjoy Roy, that he wore on the day of the crime.

Major developments in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case

On 9th August, the semi-naked, injured body of a 31-year-old woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her autopsy report confirmed rape before the murder. A total of three persons have been arrested so far in this case including Sanjay Roy, the prime accused.

After the Courts came down heavily on the State government and Kolkata Police for mishandling the case, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI. So far, the CBI team has conducted polygraph tests on ten individuals, including Ghosh. However, inconsistencies in Ghosh’s responses have made the agency suspicious of his role in the case and they are seeking to do a narco test on him.