On 28th September, Jamui police in Bihar arrested one Mohammad Sarfaraz and his accomplice Imtiaz for blackmailing a girl with her private photos. They also demanded Rs 30 lakh and a night with her. Sarfaraz was the victim’s ex-boyfriend. He allegedly took the private photos when they were in a relationship.

As per a press release issued by Jamui police, a formal complaint was lodged at the district’s cyber police station on 25th September. The complaint stated that Sarfaraz was blackmailing the victim with demands for Rs 30 lakh and coercing her to spend a night with him. Upon refusal, the perpetrators threatened to release her private photos and videos. As evidence, the victim handed over a pen drive containing screenshots of WhatsApp chats between her and the accused.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered by the police, and an investigation was initiated. The police found that the number used to send the threatening messages was registered under Mohammed Imtiaz’s name, who is also a resident of Jamui. Imtiaz was taken into custody for interrogation, during which he confessed to blackmailing the victim in collaboration with her ex-boyfriend, Mohammad Sarfaraz.

Reports suggest that Sarfaraz was in a romantic relationship with the victim in the past, during which he captured her private photos and videos. After the breakup, Sarfaraz and Imtiaz began using the material to blackmail and extort money from the victim. Sarfaraz, who is also a resident of Jamui, was arrested by the police following a raid.

Sarfaraz was the one who forwarded the victim’s contact information to Imtiaz for the purpose of blackmail. The police also recovered an HP pen drive and screenshots of WhatsApp chats from the accused, which have been seized. Both accused have been sent to jail. Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway.