On 12th September, 72-year-old veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Sitaram Yechury passed away. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on 19th August and was on respiratory support, according to an earlier statement from the party.

The CPI(M) also mentioned that Yechury was receiving treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit for a severe respiratory tract infection. “Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after a prolonged illness,” stated PTI.

“He is on respiratory support, and a team of doctors from various specialities is closely monitoring his condition, which is currently critical,” the party’s official handle informed on social media. Yechury was admitted to AIIMS’s emergency department after experiencing a high fever. According to a source cited by news agency PTI, he was hospitalized due to pneumonia, and his condition was not considered serious. The CPI(M) leader had also recently undergone cataract surgery”.

Earlier this year, Yechury had declined an invitation to the hallowed consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, dismissing the sacred ritual as a state-sponsored event. In 2019, Sitaram Yechury sparked controversy by stating that both the Ramayana and Mahabharata are full of violent episodes, questioning the idea that Hindus are inherently non-violent.

Speaking at an event, Yechury remarked, “The Ramayana and Mahabharata contain numerous instances of violence and warfare. How can one recite these epics as a pracharak and still claim Hindus are incapable of violence? What’s the reasoning behind saying that one religion engages in violence while Hindus do not?”