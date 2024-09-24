On Saturday (14 September 2024) in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, an accused named Rashid, accused in a conversion case, had an encounter with the police. Rashid was injured in this encounter and was subsequently arrested by the police.

Rashid was absconding for the last 19 years. Rashid is accused of converting a Hindu child, who went missing from his home in 2005, to Islam. Illegal weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from Rashid. The child named Satyam, who is now 30 years old, has been converted and his name has been changed to Sameer Khan during this time. Talking to OpIndia, Satyam’s mother told that her son has been brainwashed to such an extent that he is no longer ready to live with his family.

Satyam who disappeared 19 years ago was converted to Sameer Khan

This case is from Shahabad police station area of ​​Rampur district. Here, on 13th September, a woman named Manju Devi had lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, Manju said that in the year 2005, her 10-year-old son Satyam suddenly went missing. Then the victim lodged a complaint in Pilkhua police station of Hapur. The news of the child’s disappearance was also published in the newspapers. After a lot of investigation, Manju found out that her son lives in Rashid’s house in Rampur district.

Manju Devi reached Rampur in search of the child, there she met her son. Manju’s son told her that in 2005, he was first taken to Delhi. From there, junk dealer Rashid brought the child with him to Rampur. Rashid kept the child with him and made him convert to Islam by luring him with money. After a few days, Satyam’s name was changed to Sameer Khan. A new Aadhar card was also made in which Sameer’s father’s name was printed as Wajid Khan.