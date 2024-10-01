12th pass, non-medicos became doctors and surgeons in Rajasthan: Media investigation reveals massive fraud in RMC registrations

In Rajasthan, an alleged scam has been unearthed wherein 12th or intermediate pass students became ‘doctors’ by using forged documents. Shockingly, the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) is also accused of involvement in this. A Dainik Bhaskar report says that fake doctors are being made in Rajasthan by registering with the Medical Council of the states of Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The RMC did not even verify the degrees of people who passed the 12th standard.

98 such non-medicos became fake gynaecologists and surgeons in Rajasthan. The certificates, NOC, registration, and verification were done fraudulently. The listed candidates did not study medicine for a single day or even undertake an internship. While applying online, the fraudulent doctors uploaded fake copies of their registration certificates and NOCs from different state councils. Without checking, RMC created a fake verification email and attached it to the file.

It was found that none of the 98 fake doctors were found at the address mentioned in their RMC documents. The Bhaskar report has listed the fake doctors who fraudulently became gynaecologists etc by submitting fake documents and medical council certificates. The RMC reportedly attached fake emails of verification with the files.

In its sting operation, Bhaskar asked questions to Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar Dr Rajesh Sharma about the fake registration scam. Shockingly, Sharma admitted the fraud and gave an open offer of Rs 10 lakh bribe to the Bhaskar reporter. When asked about his official stand on the ongoing fraud, Sharma said that he just wanted to settle the matter and claimed that whoever may have orchestrated the scam, however, the government would blame him only and sack him. He then reportedly said that he would arrange Rs 10 lakh for the undercover Bhaskar reporter and they both can ‘settle’ the profits.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Medical & Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar took cognizance of the alleged fraud and said that it is a serious matter and he would ensure an investigation into it. He further assured stringent action and said that if required, the RMC office would be sealed and the matter would be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.