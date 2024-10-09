A shocking case of love jihad has come to light in the Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh where a Muslim man used to befriend girls by masquerading as a Hindu and then raped them in the name of teaching them occult magic. The accused has been identified as Sahil Khan who posed as Raju Singh to trap Hindu girls. He even defrauded a woman of Rs 3 lakh in exchange for releasing her husband from jail. Khan also obtained a fraudulent Aadhar card with his fake name. The authorities arrested him from Jabalpur and registered a case against him under several sections including love jihad and rape.

He exploited more than half a dozen girls by having physical relations with them under his bogus identity. According to the reports, the matter surfaced when a woman lodged a complaint against him. The victim went to the City Police Station and revealed that she met Khan at a tea stall around six months ago in Amlidih village where he tried to talk to her but she dismissed his efforts.

Afterwards, he gathered information about her and came to her home. Her husband is currently in jail in a case under section 307 (attempt to murder). Taking advantage of her situation, he asked her to perform some rituals, per Hindu customs and she complied. Khan then swindled Rs 3 lakh rupees in 6 months from her in three instalments of Rs 1 lakh each under the pretext of giving the amount to the judge. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kawardha Pushpendra Baghel also confirmed the same.

“Sahil won my trust by telling me that he was a Hindu and abused me mentally and physically under the guise of teaching me tantra-mantra. I never suspected him because he also had a fake Aadhar card,” the woman expressed. She unveiled that he told her that the rituals would only work if they had a sexual relationship and then directed her to read Fatiha (the first chapter also known as sura of the Quran) afterwards. The woman grew suspicious when her husband was not released from jail and she tried to contact Khan but couldn’t after which she alerted the authorities.

He similarly caught numerous other girls in his web and also cheated many young people of lakhs of rupees. The police took immediate action after the complaint had invoked stringent sections including love jihad, rape and fraud against Khan. The investigation disclosed that he had been involved in such crimes for a long time and had tricked several young women.

“On the basis of the victim’s complaint, several cases have been registered against Sahil Khan over love jihad, rape and fraud. We will take strict action against him,” assured Kawardha police station in-charge Lalji Sinha. The police are probing the matter thoroughly and other potential victims are also being contacted.