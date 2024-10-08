On Monday (7 October 2024), a mob of Islamic fundamentalists created a ruckus in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, calling a 14-year-old Hindu student ‘gustaakh’. The mob raised provocative slogans accusing the minor of making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An FIR was registered against the minor, but his photos and videos were still made viral on social media. This mob was apparently led by Congress leader Abdul Moeed. However, the police took timely action and prevented any major incident from happening.

This incident is from Nanpara police station area of ​​​​Bahraich. Rahmat Ali lodged a complaint with the police against the 14-year-old Hindu student, alleging that the student made indecent remarks against Prophet Mohammad on Instagram. In this case, the police have registered a case under sections 298, 299, 302, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). OpIndia has the FIR copy.

When the FIR was being registered, a crowd of Islamist fundamentalists had gathered in the Sarafa market of Nanpara. It included people from small children to the elderly, who were raising provocative slogans. The administration tried to explain, but the crowd did not listen to them. The police finally dispersed the crowd by using force. OpIndia has several videos related to the Islamist protest, in which the crowd of fundamentalists can be seen raising frenzied slogans.

Photos and videos of the minor accused were made viral

After this incident, the identity, photo, and video of the minor were made public, while the matter was about an argument between two minors. The family of the Hindu student says that the Muslim student also used abusive language, but he deleted his comments. After this, the mob made a video of the comments of the Hindu student and spread it on social media.

X platform user Vijay Patel has complained about this to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo. Vijay has demanded action against those who targeted the minor. Vijay has also shared some screenshots in support of the allegations.

Abuse from both sides, but action one-sided

OpIndia spoke to the uncle of the Hindu student after this incident. We were told that the matter is about 10 days old when two Muslim women performed puja wearing burqa in Kalikunda Mata temple of Bahraich. Many people were discussing this matter on social media. Before the incident, an argument had started between the two students on this matter. The family of the Hindu student says that the Muslim student also abused but he wisely deleted his comments.

The uncle of the accused Hindu student further told us that his nephew was also sent a video of Salman Azhari, who is in jail and makes inflammatory statements, by the Muslim student. Along with this, the Muslim student comment was deleted after abusing Lord Ram. Later, a video of the Hindu student’s comment was made and posted as a status and other Muslims were also asked to do the same. Within a short time, this video went viral in the area.

The Hindu family thought that the matter was over but it turned out to be their misunderstanding. Initially, around 11 in the morning, some people from the Muslim community came to the Hindu student’s house. They made the student apologize and also made a video of it. Despite this, the Muslim mob united at night and created a ruckus. In this ruckus, the jewelry shop of the Hindu family was surrounded by the mob.

According to the victim, the mob was shouting slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’. He also said that if the police had not been active, the entire Sarafa Bazar would have been burnt down. The family of the Hindu student is also upset that the administration, which immediately filed an FIR against them, has not yet registered a case against the Muslim side on the basis of the complaint given by them. They have expressed hope that the administration will take legal action by filing a case not only on their complaint but also against the violent mob.

Mohsin, Naved Sarrafa and Congress leader gathered the crowd

The family of the minor Hindu student further told OpIndia that Mohsin, who runs a salon in their locality, and jeweler Naved were the main players in gathering the violent mob. The mob was led by Congress party leader and former chairman Abdul Moeed. Along with these three, a Muslim lawyer and a councilor of the same religion were also seen trying to spread chaos. The jeweler’s shop towards which this mob wanted to move is mostly owned by people of Soni and Rastogi community.