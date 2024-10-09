Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Congress policy is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste, but they never talk about castes among Muslims: PM Narendra Modi

“Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula," PM Modi said

ANI
A day after securing a historic win in Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lambasted the Congress party, accusing them of dividing the Hindu society for political gains.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore virtually on Wednesday.

While addressing the event virtually, PM Modi said, “Just yesterday, the election results of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir were declared. Haryana has told what the mood of the country is. It is historic to be elected for the third consecutive time after completing two terms.”

“The policy of Congress is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste. Congress knows that the more Hindus get divided, the more it will benefit. Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula,” he added.

PM Modi also claimed the Congress party attempted to mislead the public of all sections including Dalits, farmers, youth, but their efforts were thwarted.

“The entire ecosystem of Congress and the entire gang of urban Naxals were busy misleading the public. But all the conspiracies of Congress were ruined. It tried to spread lies among the Dalits. But the Dalit community sensed their dangerous intentions. Dalits realised that Congress wants to divide its vote bank by snatching away their reservation,” he said.

Emphasising that the farmers of Haryana are happy with the welfare schemes introduced by the BJP, PM Modi said, “Today the Dalit community of Haryana has given record support to BJP. OBCs of Haryana are with BJP after seeing its development work. Congress provoked the farmers. But farmers know who gave them MSP on crops. Farmers of Haryana are happy with the farmer welfare schemes of BJP.”

“Congress targeted the youth and tried to provoke them in different ways. But the youth of Haryana, our sisters and daughters are trusting only BJP for their bright future,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that while Congress party keeps trying to divide Hindus on caste basis, it never talks about divisions among the Muslim community. He said that Congress formula is to keep scaring Muslims, make them afraid, use them into vote bank, and strengthen the vote bank.

“Not a single leader of Congress has ever said that there are so many castes among Muslims. Whenever the matter of divisions among Muslims is raised, Congress leaders shut their mouths. But when it is about the Hindu society, Congress always starts the discussion with caste.

He said that Congress spreads poison in society for political benefits, and it contests elections based on communalism and casteism completely. Breaking the Hindu society and making it the formula of winning elections, this is the basis of politics of the Congress party.

The PM said, “Congress is supressing the tradition of Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay, they are suppressing the Sanatan Parampara.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the people of Maharashtra for various development projects whose foundation stone were laid today.

“Today Maharashtra is getting the gift of 10 medical colleges. The foundation stone for two important infrastructure related projects, the modernization and expansion work of Nagpur Airport and the construction of a terminal building for Shirdi Airport, has also been laid today. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra for all these development works,” he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress of rampant corruption during their rule, matching the current pace and scale of development.

“Never in the history of Maharashtra has development taken place in different sectors at such a fast pace and on such a large scale. Yes, it is a different matter that during the Congress rule, corruption definitely took place in different sectors at the same pace and on the same scale,” he said.

Highlighting the recognition of Marathi as a Classical Language, the Prime Minister said, “Just a few days ago we gave the status of elite language to Marathi language. When a language gets its glory, then not just the words but the entire generation gets new lyrics. The decades old dream of crores of Marathi people has come true.”

“People of Maharashtra celebrated this joy at many places. Today people are sending me messages of happiness from every village in Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra in their messages are thanking me for giving the status of elite language to Marathi. But I want to tell you that this work has not been done by me but by the blessings of all of you,” he added.

With inputs from ANI

