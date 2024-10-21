Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir was a “despicable act of cowardice”.

Shah affirmed that those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from security forces.

Home Minister also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Two labourers were killed in a terror attack in Gagangir area of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said. Some media reports have mentioned that 6 persons, including a doctor have been killed and several others have been injured. Armed terrorists reportedly entered a camp where workers of a private company doing construction work in a tunnel project were staying.

In a post on X, Shah said, “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Terror attack in J&K: A doctor and 6 labourers were killed in J&K's Ganderbal district.



According to sources, 'Lashkar proxy TRF is behind this attack'.@YawarShafi4 & @swatij14 share the latest updates.#JammuKashmir #Ganderbal pic.twitter.com/brUJglHYoE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 21, 2024

As per reports, the laborers were working on a major tunnel project for the Army. Lashkar proxy TRF has taken the responsibility for the attack and has ‘warned’ locals and non-locals against working on any such infrastructure projects carried out by Indian government. The victims of the attack include some non-locals and some locals too.

This is the second terrorist attack in less than a week of the new state government under Omar Abdullah taking oath in the Union Territory.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a “dastardly and cowardly” attack on non-local labourers.

“Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” Omar wrote on X.

The entire area has been cordoned off and the hunt for the terrorists is on. ANI reported that the hospital where the injured are getting treatment has also been provided with additional security.

(With inputs from ANI)