The Delhi police special cell and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have worked together to bust a large narcotics cartel in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The authorities confiscated around 95 kg of both liquid and solid methamphetamine valued at hundreds of crores, as well as arrested four people.

The operation was prompted by a tip that a laboratory was being set up in the National Capital Region (NCR) to produce synthetic narcotics, such as methamphetamine, for domestic use and export to other nations. The drugs were found on 25th October when detectives searched a factory in the Kasana Industrial Area of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

According to officials, this case also involves members of the Mexican drug cartel known as CJNG (De Jalisco Nueva Generacion), which is among the most wanted list of the United States Drugs Enforcement Administration (DEA). A Delhi-based businessman and a Tihar Jail warden, who were both inside the plant during the search, were key players in setting up the illicit operation, according to the preliminary investigation.

The businessman reportedly imported the equipment and obtained the chemicals needed to manufacture methamphetamine from multiple sources. He had previously been arrested in an NDPS case by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and had been imprisoned in Tihar jail. He met the warden, who later became his collaborator.

In addition to them, a pharmacist from Mumbai was hired to produce the drug and a Delhi-based member of a Mexican gang evaluated the drug’s quality. According to the information, on 27th October, all four individuals were brought before a magistrate after being taken into custody by the NCB. The accused have been placed under police detention for a period of three days. As a follow-up measure, a key syndicate member and close associate of a Delhi-based businessman was arrested in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden neighbourhood and will be presented to the relevant court.

Acetone, sodium hydroxide, methylene chloride, premium quality ethanol, toluene, red phosphorous, ethyl acetate, and other chemicals were discovered by officials within the laboratory. Furthermore, they discovered foreign equipment utilized in the production of the drugs. The agencies are currently looking into all of the links and individuals connected to the four people who were arrested. Additionally, their assets and financial history from illegal narcotics trafficking are being investigated. It is believed that the drug mafia is increasingly establishing these covert labs in industrial districts due to the low cost of producing synthetic narcotics like methamphetamine and mephedrone in these areas.

They do this to stay under the radar and prevent local law enforcement authorities from receiving excessive alerts due to the movement of equipment and materials, laboratory waste, and hazardous fumes released from chimneys during chemical processing.