Hours after the people of Kultali village in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal hit the streets in protest on Saturday (5th October), the police arrested a boy named Mostakin Sardar in connection to the rape and murder of a minor girl.

The SP of Baruipur district, Palash Chandra Dhali confirmed the development. He said that Mostakin had confessed to killing the minor girl.

“He has admitted to killing the girl but has denied raping her. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali stated.

Mostakin Sardar allegedly abducted , r@ped and mrudered a 10 year old Hindu girl child when she was coming back from her tutions.



WB Police was refusing to lodge a complaint at first , after which angry Hindus attacked the Police station in protest.



When the body of the girl… pic.twitter.com/fDY6b6luzA — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 5, 2024

While speaking to the media, the girl’s father demanded the death penalty for the accused Mostakin.

According to the villagers, the victim was raped before she was killed and dumped into a canal, which is located about 500 metres away from her home. They have accused the local police of harassing the victim’s family and not taking preventive action on time.

The 11-year-old girl had been missing since Friday night (4th October). She had gone for tuition classes but did not return home. Her body was found in a canal on the following day.

Protests in South 24 Parganas

Later, angry villagers took to the streets in protest. Roads were blocked in Jayanagar and Kultali. The agitated protestors attacked the police station and set it on fire.

In videos that surfaced on social media, women protestors were seen demonstrating with sticks, pelting stones and clashing with the police. Others were seen destroying bikes and public property in a fit of rage.

The situation in Kultali remains tense. The police initiated a probe into the matter and also deployed a large contingent to prevent any untoward incident.