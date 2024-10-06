Sunday, October 6, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Police arrest Mostakin for the murder of minor girl following public outrage,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Police arrest Mostakin for the murder of minor girl following public outrage, accused confesses to crime

While speaking to the media, the girl's father demanded the death penalty for the accused Mostakin.

OpIndia Staff
42

Hours after the people of Kultali village in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal hit the streets in protest on Saturday (5th October), the police arrested a boy named Mostakin Sardar in connection to the rape and murder of a minor girl.

The SP of Baruipur district, Palash Chandra Dhali confirmed the development. He said that Mostakin had confessed to killing the minor girl.

“He has admitted to killing the girl but has denied raping her. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali stated.

While speaking to the media, the girl’s father demanded the death penalty for the accused Mostakin.

According to the villagers, the victim was raped before she was killed and dumped into a canal, which is located about 500 metres away from her home. They have accused the local police of harassing the victim’s family and not taking preventive action on time.

The 11-year-old girl had been missing since Friday night (4th October). She had gone for tuition classes but did not return home. Her body was found in a canal on the following day.

Protests in South 24 Parganas

Later, angry villagers took to the streets in protest. Roads were blocked in Jayanagar and Kultali. The agitated protestors attacked the police station and set it on fire.

In videos that surfaced on social media, women protestors were seen demonstrating with sticks, pelting stones and clashing with the police. Others were seen destroying bikes and public property in a fit of rage.

The situation in Kultali remains tense. The police initiated a probe into the matter and also deployed a large contingent to prevent any untoward incident. 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmostakin sardar, kultai incident, rape, murder minor girl
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com