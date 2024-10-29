Amid ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada, a prominent ‘Liberal Party’ MP named Parm Bains has been publicly exposed as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) collaborator.

Popular Canadian investigative journalist Sam Cooper made the revelations during a press conference on Monday (28th October).

He informed that journalists associated with a group dubbed ‘Canada Committee 100 Society’ had supported Parm Bains’s candidature for the 2021 federal elections.

Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Mary Ng, Liberal senator Yuen Pau Woo and Conservative Senator Victor Oh re named as collaborators with CCP-linked front groups by journalist Sam Copper. #ForeignInterference



(it should be noted the Conservatives raised the alarm bells about Oh… pic.twitter.com/A4AIDRWmUK — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 28, 2024

“Bains had told these journalists he opposed Kenny Chiu’s foreign agent registry bill, describing it as an exclusionary policy,” Sam Cooper emphasised.

The ‘Canada Committee 100 Society’ is closely connected to the Chinese United Front Overseas Leaders Group, the Chinese government’s arm for overseas influence.

Liberal senator Yuen Pau Woo had a private meeting with members of the group (a recording of which was accessed by Sam Cooper) in 2020. Woo made it clear that he was against targeting Chinese groups peddling influence and interfering in Canadian elections.

Multiple Liberal Party leaders working as Chinese Communist Party collaborators

“He repeatedly filed submissions undermining Canadian intelligence and using Chinese intelligence talking points,” Sam Cooper pointed out.

“My confidence that he appeared to act for Beijing was bolstered by information from a person (Confidential Source 1), who confirmed that Senator Wu, appointed by Justin Trudeau, was under CSIS investigation,” he added.

The investigative journalist also informed that a staffer of Liberal Party MP Mary Ng met a ‘Chinese intelligence actor’ named Zhou Wei, a Toronto consulate diplomat.

Sam Cooper stated, “According to one source, we believe Zhou Wei worked with political staffers to provide information on meetings of elected officials and their whereabouts. We know staff have direction to report privately to the consulate on Mary Ng.”

Parm Bains alleged foreign interference by India in Canada

Liberal Party MP from Steveston—Richmond East constituency, Parm Bains, has been outed as a collaborator of the Chinese Communist Party along with 2 other party leaders.

Just a week ago, he was seen accusing Indian diplomats (without any hard evidence) of carrying out ‘foreign interference’ in Canada.

Bains claimed, “Last Monday, the RCMP made public their findings that the Indian government diplomats have been engaged in serious criminal activities in Canada.”

Through Canada’s national taskforce and other investigative efforts, the RCMP has obtained evidence that demonstrates Indian agents and government officials supported:



1) Violent extremism in both nations



2) Links tying agents of the Government of India to homicides and… pic.twitter.com/vuB6fyxASW — Parm Bains 🇨🇦 (@pbainsy) October 23, 2024

He further alleged, “They are covert, deceptive, illegal, and threaten all levels of government – the private sector, academia, diaspora communities, and the general public.”

Up to 30 arrests have already been made, and our public safety agencies will not stop working. We will not be intimidated, we will not be harassed, and we will have justice and answers for the flagrant disregard of Canadians, as well as international law,” the Liberal Party MP continued his rant.

Previously, he had claimed that a former Indian army official expressed ‘interest’ in spending $100 million to elect a Conservative government.

While Parm Bains had accused India of foreign interference, it is he who has been working for Chinese interests as an MP in Canada.

Chinese interference in Canadian elections

On November 7, 2022, Canadian media outlet Global News published an article alleging that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had briefed Justin Trudeau about covert funding to 11 federal candidates in the 2019 elections.

“The Chinese Communist Party…is using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty,” CSIS told Global News.

The news outlet further informed that the candidates who received funding from CCP belonged to both the ruling Liberal Party and the Opposition Conservative Party.

Screengrab of the article by Global News

Earlier in 2011, a Conservative MP named Bob Dechert came under the scanner over his relationship with a Xinhua News reporter, Shi Rong. A former Chinese spy Li Fengzhi informed that the “act of striking up a relationship with an elected official fits the modus operandi of Chinese spies”.

It is also believed that the interference of the Chinese deep State in the federal elections of 2021 led to the defeat of the Conservative camp. An analysis by Rapid Response Mechanism Canada found that CCP supporters floated conspiracy theories that Canada would cut all ties to China if Conservatives are elected to power.

In this way, it deterred several Canadians from voting for the party. Moreover, Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu, who had been critical of China’s policies and proposed a Foreign Influence Registry Act (to publicly identify those acting on foreign interests), became the target of a disinformation campaign.

After losing to Liberal Parm Bains by almost 3,000 votes, his defeat has 'raised the question of whether proxies for the People’s Republic government managed to influence the election,' writes @tomblackwellNP https://t.co/54RWSBpkyX — The Vancouver Sun (@VancouverSun) September 23, 2021

CCP bots created a narrative on Chinese social media platforms, namely, Weibo and WeChat, that Chiu is supposedly against China. This cost him his MP seat as half of the electorates in his constituency comprised of Chinese Canadians.

According to The Diplomat, the ‘China factor’ contributed to the defeat of the Conservative Party leader Chiu against Parm Bains. The Libera

“While the three major political parties mentioned standing up against authoritarianism and China in their campaign platforms, the Conservatives had more proposals against China,” The Diplomat reported.

“Those messages did not work well among suburban voters, particularly among voters of Chinese descent,” the news outlet added while highlighting plans of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to sanction Chinese President, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Party Congress among many others.

This led to the loss of Conservatives in the Richmond Centre and Markham Unionville electoral districts, where people of Chinese descent constitute 60% of the population. Parm Bains, however, claims that he won ‘fair and square’ without the help of the CCP intelligentsia.