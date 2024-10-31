Thursday, October 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces at Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with security forces at Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X.

ANI
PM Modi with BSF, Army personnel in Kachchh, Gujarat
PM Modi with armed forces personnel on Diwali, images via PTI
7

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat.

The area PM is spending time in is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging. Prime Minister Modi has been spending Diwali with the troops since he took over office in 2014.

PM Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the people earlier today.

“Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha,” PM Modi said on X.

Moreover, the PM honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day.

“My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country,” PM Modi said on X.

He also attended the parade organised and observed the air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

Similarly, in line with the Prime Minister, the top defence brass of the country is also spending time with troops in different forward locations of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang from Tezpur.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is celebrating with troops deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair and took part in festivities there.

Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is celebrating with troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is celebrating the festival with naval troops at Porbandar in Gujarat which sees a lot of action related to nefarious activities from the Pakistan side and smuggling of contraband.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is celebrating the festival with troops in the Jammu and Kashmir sector.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Foreign interference in US elections? Chinese student charged with illegal voting in Michigan

ANI -

While Delhi is suffering from poor Air Quality for weeks, AAP’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai, targeting Diwali, says ‘tonight is very important’

Sandeep Singh -

England: Teenager who killed 3 kids and injured others charged with terrorism after police recover Al-Qaeda training module and biological weapon from his house

OpIndia Staff -

Amanatullah Khan siphoned money collected for Delhi Riot victims through Waqf Board, bought property in second wife’s name: Unravelling ED investigation

OpIndia Staff -

AAP’s Kejriwal backs ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali, here’s how AAP burst firecrackers to celebrate his bail, has been avoiding stubble burning issue...

Siddhi -

MVA candidate and Swara Bhaskar’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, tearless-cries and whines inconsolably after his nomination is accepted: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh HC upholds divorce granted to Hindu man from Christian wife who used to abuse Hindu customs, deities: Details

Nupur J Sharma -

Court in Russia hits Google with mind-boggling fine of 2 Undecillion Rubles, a number with 36 zeros, for banning Russian media outlets

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta High Court denies to curb animal sacrifice in Goddess Kali temple, says practices in East India differ from those in North India

OpIndia Staff -

Ayodhya is celebrating the first Diwali after the consecration of Ram temple, know why it is being called “Mahaparva”

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com