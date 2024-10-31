Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat.

The area PM is spending time in is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging. Prime Minister Modi has been spending Diwali with the troops since he took over office in 2014.

PM Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the people earlier today.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/WS7vS8xZak — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

“Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha,” PM Modi said on X.

Moreover, the PM honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day.

“My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country,” PM Modi said on X.

He also attended the parade organised and observed the air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

Similarly, in line with the Prime Minister, the top defence brass of the country is also spending time with troops in different forward locations of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang from Tezpur.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is celebrating with troops deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair and took part in festivities there.

Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is celebrating with troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is celebrating the festival with naval troops at Porbandar in Gujarat which sees a lot of action related to nefarious activities from the Pakistan side and smuggling of contraband.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is celebrating the festival with troops in the Jammu and Kashmir sector.



(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)