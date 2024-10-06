Muslims continue violent protests in several places over alleged blasphemous made by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. After raising Sar Tan Se Juda slogans in several places including outside Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, a mob on Sunday attacked the Saharanpur Police station in Uttar Pradesh and pelted stones.

The incident took place in Sheikhpura village, just adjoining the Saharanpur city, on Sunday afternoon. Notably, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the mahant of Dasna Devi Temple, has already been detained by Ghaziabad Police over a complaint filed against him.

As per reports, a mob pelted stones at the Sheikhpura police post in the Sadar Bazar police station area in Saharanpur. The violence took place during rally demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand for his comments suggesting to burn the effigy of Muhammad. Thousands of people had joined the procession chanting slogans.

The procession reached the police station to submit a memorandum with their demands. But, some in the procession pelted stones at the police station.

The police personnel in the police post had to abandon it and run away to save their lives. Later a large police force arrived at the spot to control the situation. A case has been registered against the attackers.

A mob also created a ruckus demanding action against the Mahant near Sheikhpura railway gate in Saharanpur.

SP City Abhimanyu Mangalik said, “Today people from the Shekhpura village came to give a complaint at Shekhpura Police Chowki. After giving the complaint, a few people tried to create chaos and pelt stones when police tried to stop them. Police by using mild force have dispersed them. No one has been injured and no property has been damaged. Those who are there in the video, we are working to arrest them after verification”.

He added that the protestors reached the police station to file a complaint against objectionable remarks made by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. He said that the memorandum was already accepted by the police, but during then someone from the crowd instigated people to pelt stones.

SP Abhimanyu Manglik further said that Gram Pradhan and Kisan Union held a peaceful meeting in Sheikhpura village. After that, some villagers tried to cause a disturbance, and the police used mild force to disperse them.

He said, “Although the complaint was filed peacefully, some extremists later caused unrest. The police are investigating, with videos recorded to assist in further action.”

He said that police teams have been formed to catch the miscreants who pelted stones and further action will be taken against them soon. Reportedly, some people have already been detained.

As per police, the protest started from Shekhpura Kadim village of Dehat Kotwali area, and the procession reached Sheikhpura police post.

Saharanpur Police and administration have appealed to the people to maintain peace. Also, the police have increased security arrangements in Saharanpur after the stone pelting incident.