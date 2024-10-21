Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Communal tension erupts over temple vandalism, Shamsad arrested for spitting pan masala...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension erupts over temple vandalism, Shamsad arrested for spitting pan masala on idols

When devotees present in the temple confronted the accused, he responded with threats and abusive language, even warning the devotees of dire consequences.

OpIndia Staff
Shamsad arrested by police for temple vandalism in a Hindu temple in Sitapur
Shamsad arrested by police for temple vandalism in a Hindu temple in Sitapur. He reportedly spat pan masala on the idols. (Image: Representational image generated using AI images by OpIndia)
25

On Sunday, 20th October, Sadrpur police in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a man identified as Shamsad, son of Hadees from Khurwal, for spitting pan masala on idols inside a Hindu temple. As per a Live Hindustan report [archive link], the police have claimed that Shamsad is ‘mentally disturbed’ and undergoing treatment at King George Medical College. The accused was arrested for temple vandalism and the challan was sent to the Sitapur court by the police.

Reportedly, on Sunday afternoon, Shamsad entered the temple situated at the main crossroads in Sadrpur and spat pan masala [archive link] on the idols inside the temple. When devotees present in the temple confronted him, he responded with threats and abusive language, even warning the devotees of dire consequences.

The incident of temple vandalism angered the locals in Sadrpur, district Sitapur, and they began protesting. The police rushed to the temple after learning about the incident and took Shamsad into custody. Speaking to the media, acting station in-charge Dilip Singh said that the accused is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment. He added that the investigation into the matter is underway and the police are questioning the accused.

OpIndia tried contacting the concerned police station to get more information on the matter but could not connect. This report will be updated when more details emerge.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP: Muslims oppose renovation of a Shiv Temple in Unnao citing problems for namaz in a nearby mosque, police evade answering OpIndia’s questions

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Hindu victims of Bahraich violence say announcements were made from mosques to attack Hindus, Police threaten media for reporting it

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens Air India flights, warns people not to take AI flights from November 1 to 19

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Police halts mass conversion event in Azamgarh, suspect detained

OpIndia Staff -

Classified documents of US intel on Israel’s potential attack plans on Iran leaked, posted on Telegram, investigation initiated

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: UP govt decides to provide luxurious sleeping pods for comfort of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025, details

OpIndia Staff -

How former Indian High Commissioner to Canada punctured the lies of Trudeau govt: 10 key takeaways from his interview before exiting the Khalistani hotbed

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: A doctor and several construction workers killed by terrorists in Ganderbal area, HM Amit Shah promises harshest punishment

OpIndia Staff -

Israel to take legal and diplomatic action against French president Emmanuel Macron for banning Israeli companies from Euronaval defence show

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim mob chant ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans in Muzaffarnagar over rumours that Hindu man arrested in 20 minutes over ‘objectionable post’ was released,...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com