The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, received significant support from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board. Several state waqf boards, including the Punjab Waqf Board, Haryana Waqf Board, and Uttarakhand Waqf Board, attended the meeting to present their views and suggestions to the JPC.

According to sources, representatives from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board made a unique request during their presentation to the committee. They stated that when a soldier fights for the nation, he does so not as a Hindu, Muslim, or any other religion, but as a patriot.

In this spirit, they suggested a legal provision to allocate some benefits from waqf properties to soldiers or their families. This proposal was met with opposition from several MPs of opposition parties.

Opposition MPs raised concerns, pointing out that there is no comparable provision in the Hindu or other religious contexts. In response, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board suggested that rather than drawing parallels with other religions, they could initiate a new standard. During their presentation, the board strongly supported the bill, particularly highlighting its focus on transparency and the inclusion of women.

The Uttarakhand Council already has two women representatives. Regarding disputed properties, the board recommended that the JPC include provisions for thorough inspections and, where necessary, CBI inquiries. This stance elicited sharp responses from some opposition MPs.

Earlier in the day, there was an exchange between BJP and opposition MPs, notably over the summoning of the Delhi Waqf Board before the committee. Sources indicated that opposition MPs alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator, Ashwini Kumar, had substantially altered the original report of the Waqf Board, reportedly without the Chief Minister’s approval, thus calling its validity into question.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that representatives from the Delhi Waqf Council asserted their autonomy and argued that they do not require state government approval or certification. This debate led some opposition MPs to briefly walk out of the meeting before returning. Senior MP Asaduddin Owaisi suggested that the Chairman seek the Lok Sabha Secretary-General’s opinion on any potential legal issues surrounding the Delhi Waqf Board’s presentation to the JPC.

This issue gained further prominence when Delhi’s Chief Minister wrote to Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal, opposing the summons issued to the Delhi Waqf Board. Sources added that several opposition members did not sign the attendance register upon arrival, with some cancelling their attendance after the initial argument, only to re-sign following further discussions.

After consultation of Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Joint Committee of Parliament has agreed to hear views and suggestions of Delhi Waqf Board without any approval by Delhi Government. The Delhi Waqf Board will record it’s oral evidence before the committee tomorrow.

Representatives of the Haryana Waqf Board and Punjab Waqf Board also provided oral evidence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, before the JPC.

Additionally, Call for Justice (a group led by Chander Wadhwa, Trustee), the Waqf Tenant Welfare Association, Delhi, and Harbans Dunkall, President of the Residents Welfare Association (All Blocks), B.K. Dutt Colony, New Delhi, shared their views and suggestions with the committee. Sources reported that, in principle, all stakeholders expressed support for the bill.

It is notable that at a previous meeting on October 22, 2024, the committee witnessed a heated exchange between BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. During an argument with Gangopadhyay, Banerjee allegedly broke a glass bottle and reportedly threw it at Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal. These claims have been made by members present.

The JPC’s efforts form part of a broader national initiative to reform the Waqf Act, ensuring waqf properties serve the wider community’s benefit.

The Waqf Act, 1995, originally enacted to regulate waqf properties, has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachment. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to introduce comprehensive reforms, including digitisation, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is conducting a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, waqf board members, and community representatives from various states and Union Territories to ensure a well-rounded reform.

