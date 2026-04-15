Want a job? Then offer Namaz first… Want a salary hike or promotion? Then eat beef first – these were the allegations made by Hindu girls and women who were victims of corporate jihad by Muslim extremists in Nashik, Maharashtra. Let us understand what the controversy was about and also shed light on my experience working in the same field.

Recently, a case of ‘corporate jihad’ has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. There is a discussion going on about how Hindu women employees were targeted in a BPO office of TCS and lured into Islamic jihad. All the accused are Muslims and were working in good and responsible posts in the company. Since this controversy came to light, there has been a discussion about the working system of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing), in which my experience may also be useful for society.

My experience

In the darkness of night, when the entire city is asleep, thousands of young people are awake in these gleaming glass buildings. Today, I will expose what goes on here in the name of corporate lifestyle and modernity. Today on OpIndia, I am sharing my personal experience.

I have worked in the BPO and KPO sectors for years. I have seen the environment, the network and the mentality firsthand. The arrest of 6 Muslim team leaders by the Maharashtra Police in Nashik is just the beginning. Today, I will talk about how the real game is played inside these offices.

The reality inside the BPO-KPO sector

No major degree is required to get a job in this sector. Knowing a little English can get you a job worth 20-30 thousand. There are mainly two categories of people working here. On the one hand, those who are not very educated and want to stay in one place for a long time. On the other hand, college-going Hindu youths work at night to meet their expenses.

I too used to work in one such BPO at night to earn some extra money during my college days. I have seen firsthand that when a Muslim person reaches a position like Team Leader (TL), Trainer or HR, he changes the entire ecosystem. He easily gets the youth of his religion to pass the interview and get them into the system.

Hindu youth usually study for 2-3 years and move to other fields. But these people stay in one place for years because they do not need to study further. As a result, they occupy positions from training to management, and when power comes into their hands, their real target starts. That target is the newly joined Hindu girls.

‘Secret Muslim WhatsApp group’

The most shocking revelation in the police investigation into the TCS case in Nashik was that these jihadis had created a secret Muslim WhatsApp group inside the office. In this group, photos of Hindu girls in the office were shared. Discussions took place there – ‘Whose turn is it today?’, ‘Which girl is weak and will soon fall into the trap?’ ‘How to blackmail whom?’

The girl who considered her team leader as her protector, the same team leader would bid for that girl in the digital group. This was a ‘digital mandi’ where deals were made for the dignity of Hindu girls.

Team outing and blackmail tactics

I remember when I was working, these people used to insist a lot on ‘team outings’ or ‘team dinners’. The same thing happened in the Nashik case. These jihadis would take the entire team on outings, where Hindu girls would be physically abused, their objectionable photos and videos would be taken and then blackmailed for conversion would start.

The complaint filed at Nashik’s Ambad police station contains details that will make your blood boil. The Muslim team leaders and managers of this company had made it a rule that if you want a salary hike or promotion, you have to offer namaz and eat beef.

Hindu men also targeted

These people target not only girls but also Hindu boys. They get them drunk, break their faith and gradually convert them to Islamic ideology, all from the comfort of their office AC cabins.

At night, when no one is watching, these jihadis turn the office into their propaganda hub. The biggest advantage they get from working the night shift is that the world is asleep at night. Taking girls out in the name of a break, going to hotels – all this has become commonplace. CCTV is on the office floor, but no one cares what happens in the parking lot or outside.

The girls are afraid because their social connections are cut off. Team leaders threaten to take away their jobs if they complain.

This is not a one-off incident; it is a network spread across the country…

The Nashik police sting operation proves that this is not an isolated incident, but a well-planned network spread across the country. Maharashtra police have so far arrested 6 jihadis, but is this enough? This game continues even today in thousands of companies from Gujarat to Delhi.

In fact, the HR and management of such companies should also be investigated. There should be Hindu representatives in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee of every company so that daughters can get real justice.

Parents are requested to keep a check on which company your son or daughter works for, who their team leader is, and what their background is. Save your children from sacrificing their dignity in the name of corporate culture. I have seen this filth from the inside. If you also have any such information, then definitely tell us. Your one voice can save someone’s life.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Gujarati.)