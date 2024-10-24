Thursday, October 24, 2024
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva suffers from skin ailments after taking dip in polluted Yamuna rivers protesting against AAP govt

Virendra Sachdeva visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after experiencing red rashes, itching and mild difficulty in breathing after taking the dip, and has been prescribed medication

OpIndia Staff
Delhi BJP chief president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a dip in highly polluted waters of Yamuna as a mark of protest against the AAP government’s failure to clean the river. Hours after the innovative protests, he suffered several skin ailments and had to visit a hospital for treatment.

As per a Tweet by Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after experiencing red rashes, itching and mild difficulty in breathing after taking the dip. The party posted the prescription from the government hospital, showing that he has been prescribed medications by a dermatologist to treat the conditions.

The prescription states that he has generalised itching all over the body, and has been prescribed Levocetirizine tablet and a lotion to be used for 3 days. The doctor mentioned ‘exposure to water’ as the cause for the condition, and advised some tests.

“Delhi BJP President Shri @Virend_Sachdeva today exposed the Rs 8500 crore Yamuna cleaning scam of the Delhi Government and took a dip in the Yamuna River and sought forgiveness for the mistakes of the Delhi Government,” Delhi BJP said in the tweet.

Sachdeva on Thursday went to the ITO Ghat and staged a protest against the AAP government for failure to curb pollution in the river. He took a dip in the Yamuna and “sought forgiveness” for the “corruption” of the Delhi government, alleging that AAP govt looted ₹8500 crore allotted by the centre to clean the river.

He challenged Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit and inspect the condition of the river. Sachdeva said, “We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in ‘Sheesh Mahal’, they are accustomed to the red carpet as they are ‘Shahi’ people. We have arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself, so if she comes, she will need two chairs. And if Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the chief minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come.”

He further said, “They should give an account of Rs 8,500 crores that was given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna.”

Notably, soon after coming to power in Delhi AAP government had promised to clean Yamuna River. But the condition of the river is worsening every year, with the water covered with toxic foam. Now days before Chhath festival, in which devotees took a dip in rivers, the matter of the condition of Yamuna water has again become a matter of debate.

While opposition parties are targeting AAP for failure to keep the promise of cleaning the river, AAP is blaming neighbouring states of releasing pollutants in the water.

