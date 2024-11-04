On 3rd November, following the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple and devotees in Brampton, Canada, by Khalistani elements, a group of Khalistanis attacked a Hindus in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The Khalistanis who arrived at the Hindu temple to protest have been identified as associated with the Gurdwara where Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was chief. Nijjar was killed in June 2023. The Khalistanis raised slogans in remembrance of Nijjar and called on Hindus to “go back to their country.”

Arrests Made: Khalistanis Protest in Front of Hindu Temple in Surrey, BC.

Today, Sikhs for Justice organized a protest outside a Hindu place of worship, and tensions were high following an earlier clash at another protest in Brampton, ON.



Police made arrests on the Hindu side…

In a video shared by investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan, Khalistani protesters were seen making inflammatory statements, such as calling India “a land of gangs” while accusing Hindu Canadians of “treason” for supporting India. The Khalistanis claimed that Hindu Canadians lack allegiance to Canada, citing events like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to portray themselves as victims of historical violence and openly denouncing Hindus as “terrorists.”

One of the Hindu worshippers present at the temple during the attack spoke to Bezirgan. He said, “We are here simply to protect our place of worship. We came to Canada to live in peace, but our children are being threatened, and our temple has been defaced. This is not the Canada we imagined.”

On the other hand, the Khalistanis claimed they were not attacking the Hindu community but rather the Indian consulate. Despite this claim, protest chants continued to defame Hindu culture and symbolically challenge India itself. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa was organising a consular camp at the location to help local residents, same as the consular camps at Brampton and Vancouver.

Journalist Sameer Kaushal shared videos of Surrey Police restraining Hindus instead of arresting Khalistanis. He wrote, “Surrey Police Service is at its best. Though there are still a few weeks left for them to become the official police of jurisdiction, the way they are controlling the situation, one day they will leave the Minneapolis Police Service behind.”

Surrey police service is at its best. Though there are still few weeks left for them to become official police of jurisdiction but the way they are controlling situation, one day they will leave the Minneapolis Police service behind.

In another video, Kaushal mentioned that the entrance of the temple was blocked by the police. President Satish Kumar said that he would not allow the Surrey Police Service to enter the temple in the future.

Surrey Police Service @surreyps officers also blocked the entrance to the Sri Lakshmi Narayana #Hindu Temple. They did not allow anyone to go out or come in.

President Satish Kumar said that he will not allow Surrey Police Service to enter the temple in future.

In yet another video, police were seen pinning down Hindus outside the temple.

Earlier in the day, before Surrey, Khalistanis attacked a Hindu temple and Hindus in Brampton. Following the attack, the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice claimed victimhood. Despite their claims, footage captures them defacing temple property and harassing worshippers. This incident has drawn condemnation from Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as the divisive rhetoric and violence worsen. However, PM Trudeau and other Canadian leaders failed to call out Khalistani groups for attacking Hindu devotees.