A 22-year-old Indian student from Khammam in Telangana, Sai Teja Nukarapu, tragically lost his life in a senseless act of violence. On November 29, 2024, Sai Teja was fatally shot at a store in Chicago, Illinois, by assailants who dared to rob him.

The incident unfolded when Sai Teja, who was working part-time as a cashier at the store, finished his shift and was about to leave. However, he was asked to stay back for a brief moment by another individual, as it was Friday and the person wanted to attend Namaz.

While Sai Teja was waiting, two assailants arrived at the cash counter and demanded that he hand over the cash. Despite his efforts to cooperate and avoid conflict, Sai Teja was mercilessly shot and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Sai Teja’s family received the heartbreaking news of his death at 5:40 am IST on November 30, 2024, after receiving information from his friends in the United States. They expressed their deep sorrow and grief, expressing their disbelief at the loss of an innocent life.

Sai Teja’s father, Koteshwar Rao Nukarapu, and mother, Vani, reside in Khammam town in Raparthinagar. Sai Teja is survived by an elder sister who also pursued her studies in the United States and has since secured a job there.