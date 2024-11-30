Saturday, November 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsChicago: Indian student Sai Teja shot dead by assailants at a mall, was asked...
News Reports
Updated:

Chicago: Indian student Sai Teja shot dead by assailants at a mall, was asked to wait by his coworker who wanted to go for namaz

The incident unfolded when Sai Teja, who was working part-time as a cashier at the store, finished his shift and was about to leave. However, he was asked to stay back for a brief moment by another individual, as it was Friday and the person wanted to attend Namaz.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana student Chicago mall dead
Indian student Sai Teja (Image Source: India Today)

A 22-year-old Indian student from Khammam in Telangana, Sai Teja Nukarapu, tragically lost his life in a senseless act of violence. On November 29, 2024, Sai Teja was fatally shot at a store in Chicago, Illinois, by assailants who dared to rob him.

The incident unfolded when Sai Teja, who was working part-time as a cashier at the store, finished his shift and was about to leave. However, he was asked to stay back for a brief moment by another individual, as it was Friday and the person wanted to attend Namaz.

While Sai Teja was waiting, two assailants arrived at the cash counter and demanded that he hand over the cash. Despite his efforts to cooperate and avoid conflict, Sai Teja was mercilessly shot and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Sai Teja’s family received the heartbreaking news of his death at 5:40 am IST on November 30, 2024, after receiving information from his friends in the United States. They expressed their deep sorrow and grief, expressing their disbelief at the loss of an innocent life.

Sai Teja’s father, Koteshwar Rao Nukarapu, and mother, Vani, reside in Khammam town in Raparthinagar. Sai Teja is survived by an elder sister who also pursued her studies in the United States and has since secured a job there.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com