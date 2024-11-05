The Sikh community in Canada now exceeds 770,000 people. Sikhs started immigrating to Canada in the late 19th century and early 20th century when they were part of the British Armed Forces.

However, in recent decades, their population has grown dramatically in the country. Most of the Sikh community is primarily concentrated in British Columbia and Ontario, specifically in cities like Brampton, Surrey, and Vancouver. Over time, Sikhs have made significant contributions in Canada, notably in sectors such as real estate, trucking, and construction. Interestingly, their economic success in the country quickly and effectively translated into political influence. However, it gave path to entry of Khalistani extremism in Canada.

Sikhs have strong representation in the political landscape of Canada, especially within the Liberal Party, which has historically garnered support from the community due to its pro-immigration policies. Sikh leaders and political figures hold key roles in the country and influence both provincial and federal policy decisions.

Notably, their influence is not limited to political representation alone. Through donations and advocacy, the community has left a strong footprint in all sectors and policies. iPolitics, in one of its reports, revealed that Sikh donors have consistently favoured the Liberal Party over the past decade, which has encouraged Liberal politicians to adopt positions that align with the interests of the Sikh community, including controversial issues tied to Khalistan, a separate Sikh nation that a handful of pro-Khalistani Sikhs seek to establish by carving out Punjab and parts of other states from India. While the economic and political ascent of Canadian Sikhs is worth celebrating for the country, it has also opened doors for extremists to gain influence.

The emergence of Khalistani influence in Canada – From legitimate advocacy to extremist footholds

The Khalistani movement originated in India as a separatist push demanding an independent Sikh nation. In the 1980s, the movement took a violent turn, and the Government of India responded with an iron fist, initiating crackdowns on Khalistani terrorists and organisations involved in terrorism. As a result, several pro-Khalistani Sikhs fled India to seek refuge in other countries where obtaining asylum was easier due to lenient policies and straightforward immigration processes, including in Canada.

In Canada, Khalistani terrorists who posed as separatist leaders were welcomed by a sympathetic political and social environment. They used “human rights” and “self-determination” narratives to advance their agenda in the country. India attempted to extradite several dangerous Khalistani terrorists from Canada; however, irrespective of the party in power, Canada has never fulfilled these extradition requests. Notably, the then-Government of India, under PM Indira Gandhi, requested the extradition of Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar, the mastermind behind the 1985 Air India bombing (Kanishka bombing), but the then-Canadian government under Pierre Trudeau rejected the request.

Fast forward to 1985, Talwinder Singh Parmar, founder of the terror outfit Babbar Khalsa, orchestrated the deadliest aviation terrorist attack at that time, killing 329 people, primarily Canadians. The aim was to pressure India into conceding to the demand for Khalistan. Canadian authorities faced criticism from all directions for failing to prevent the bombing, and to this day, the families of victims feel justice remains unfulfilled. The Kanishka bombing is the most prominent example of how Canada has been lenient towards Khalistani terrorism, allowing it to flourish into a persistent diplomatic and security issue.

In recent times, figures like the slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have become a thorn in the Canadian authorities’ side—something they neither can cast off nor swallow. Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist, moved to Canada in the late 1990s when he was being hunted by Punjab Police for his involvement in Khalistani terrorist activities. He moved to Canada under a false Hindu name and sought asylum. His request was rejected due to discrepancies in his application, but he continued to live in Canada. He tried to naturalise in Canada by marrying a Canadian Punjabi woman, but the request was again rejected.

Around 2015, he was granted Canadian citizenship despite multiple requests from India to extradite him. Nijjar was involved in several terrorist activities, including the formation of the Khalistani organisation Khalistan Tiger Force, running training camps to train pro-Khalistani Sikh youth in firearm usage, visiting Pakistan to meet with Khalistani terrorists, and orchestrating murders in India. He was on Canada’s no-fly list and later on the US no-fly list, yet he still obtained citizenship.

When Nijjar was assassinated in June 2023, no one would have predicted that his death would create deep diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The incident escalated relations between the two nations to the point where Canada accused India of involvement in the murder. India firmly denied the allegations, but the episode exposed Canada’s continued tolerance for individuals openly hostile to India.

Similar cases, including those linked to the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), illustrate how Canada’s policies categorically empower those with extremist leanings, making the country a hub for anti-India sentiments. The Nijjar episode prompted top Indian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to call out Canada for being a safe haven for terrorists, criminals, and gangsters.

Political patronage and the growth of Khalistani extremism in Canada

The Canadian political landscape has, at many times, indirectly nurtured extremism through its response—or lack thereof—to the activities of pro-Khalistani elements. The recent attack on Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple and continuous threats to the Hindu community in Canada by Khalistani terrorist and SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun are prime examples of how Canada has nurtured Khalistanis. Notably, Nijjar was a close associate of Pannun.

The Liberal Party’s longstanding support from the Sikh community has led some politicians to remain silent on or even tacitly support individuals and groups aligned with Khalistani ideals. In 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited India. Shockingly, convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal made an appearance at a Canadian diplomatic event, igniting controversy. Although Trudeau distanced himself from the incident following criticism, it signalled the presence of sympathisers within Canada’s political circles.

At that time, voices against Canadian support for Khalistani elements were not as strong. However, times have changed, and even Canadians, who were mostly oblivious to the dangers of nurturing Khalistani sympathisers, are now expressing concerns, especially since the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple.

Politicians, particularly those representing Sikh-majority districts, have been hesitant to address Khalistani issues directly, fearing backlash from a significant voter base. In the end, it is all about the votes. This political accommodation has extended to allowing organisations like SFJ to hold referendums and public rallies advocating for Punjab’s secession from India. During rallies, it is common for pro-Khalistani elements to raise anti-India slogans and proudly proclaim how they killed a sitting Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, on 31 October 1984.

Canada’s freedom of speech laws provide cover, enabling these groups to operate with minimal restraint. Khalistani rhetoric, often wrapped in the language of “human rights” and “self-determination,” is thus normalised, with Canadian authorities taking little action against public displays of anti-India sentiments.

Visa frauds, drug trafficking, and other criminal concerns tied to immigration

Canada’s immigration policies are designed to be inclusive and progressive. However, the lenient approach of Canadian policies has strained the system due to fraud, exploitation, and criminal activities linked to Indian-origin criminals and intermediaries. Criminals, terrorists, and gangsters in India find it safer to flee to Canada and run their enterprises from there. The most recent example is Gaganpreet Randhawa, who was arrested by police following the largest drug bust in Surrey. The lab operated by Randhawa contained enough lethal doses of drugs to kill every Canadian twice.

Furthermore, dubious immigration agencies and agents have exploited the system so well that there have been reports of IELTS exams being taken by proxies for Canadian and the US immigration aspirants. Many agencies have been raided and closed down by Indian authorities who promised visas to unqualified applicants and engaged in immigration fraud. Deportations have become more common from Canada and other countries due to such fraudulent activities.

In many cases, individuals who went to Canada on student visas have been found to become involved in criminal enterprises. One recent example is Abjeet Kingra, who went to Canada on a student visa and was arrested in connection with a shooting incident at singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in September 2024. Once in Canada, many individuals find themselves exploited, while others have been implicated in drug trafficking and gang-related violence.

Canada’s internal struggles – housing, healthcare, and affordability crises

Extremism is not the only concern that Canada is facing. Moreover, extremism is something Canada brought upon itself and was completely avoidable, if only Canadian leadership had shown the courage to control it. Apart from extremism, the housing market in Canada is under immense strain, and affordability is at an all-time low.

High immigration rates have placed additional pressure on the housing market, which already had a short supply, leading to a sharp rise in property values and rental rates. The government has introduced multiple housing initiatives, but the overall impact has been insufficient to accommodate the influx of new residents and address affordability. This situation in the real estate market has created a vicious circle for Canadians, who are now unable to find affordable housing.

The Canadian healthcare system was once a model of excellence. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has grappled with long wait times, staff shortages, and declining service quality. The problems existed before the pandemic but were largely pushed under the rug and, overall, under the control of the administration. However, the pandemic exposed cracks in the system, and the subsequent increase in demand due to immigration has only worsened the issues.

Hospitals in Canada are struggling to meet the needs of a growing population, leading some critics to argue that immigration rates should be adjusted to reflect the healthcare capacity of the country.

India-Canada diplomatic tensions and the challenge of Khalistani extremism

The tolerance for Khalistani extremism has caused Canada to lose a good friend, namely India. The chain of events over the past five years has severely impacted the relationship between India and Canada, with significant diplomatic repercussions. India has repeatedly raised concerns about Canada providing sanctuary to criminals, gangsters, and terrorists. However, Canada has failed to address these concerns, which has soured relations between the two countries.

This tension has resulted in a freeze on trade discussions and a re-evaluation of bilateral partnerships. The Nijjar case became the latest flashpoint, with Canada accusing India of involvement and naming Home Minister Amit Shah in the case—accusations that India has categorically denied and warned of severe consequences.

Canada’s hesitancy to act against pro-Khalistani groups under the guise of upholding freedom of speech has international consequences. India has expressed frustration over the lack of action, with Indian officials pointing out that Canada’s policies directly threaten India’s security. Canada’s recent immigration policy review, aimed at slowing the rate of incoming immigrants, has added to this complex situation, as India remains one of Canada’s largest sources of new residents.

Where does Canada go from here?

Canada has a multicultural identity and progressive policies. However, both the identity of the country and its policies have come under a new level of scrutiny. While multiculturalism has brought diversity and enrichment to the country, it has also opened doors to extremism and criminal activities that threaten national security and strain international relationships.

Khalistani extremism, operating under the guise of community advocacy, has leveraged Canada’s liberal values and protections, placing Canadian leaders in a difficult position: uphold freedoms or address growing extremism.

The balance between safeguarding freedom and confronting extremism will define Canada’s international reputation and domestic stability. Without decisive action, Canada risks becoming a centre of Khalistani extremism, a reputation that could have far-reaching consequences for its diplomatic relations and societal harmony. Not to forget, one type of extremism could invite other forms, including Islamic extremism in the country, sooner rather than later. The path forward will require a reassessment of immigration policies, stricter enforcement of laws against extremist groups, and a recalibration of Canada’s diplomatic relations with allies like India.