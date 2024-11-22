Toronto: Consulate General of India cancels camps after being denied 'minimum security'

On Thursday (21st November), the Consulate General of India in Toronto informed that it had to cancel some consular camps after Canadian security agencies, at the behest of the Trudeau government, denied it ‘minimum security’.

In a statement, the Indian consulate stated, “Due to continued inability conveyed by security agencies to provide minimum security against heightened threats, Consulate has had to cancel some more consular camps. Most of them were not at any places of worship, including one at a Police facility.”

“Consulate is fully sensitive to the difficulties faced by close to 4,000 elderly members of the diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area- both Indian and Canadian nationals- who have been deprived of an essential consular service,” it further emphasised.

Due to continued inability conveyed by security agencies to provide minimum security against heightened threats, Consulate has had to cancel some more consular camps. Most of them were not at any places of worship, including one at a Police facility.

The development comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, caused by unfounded allegations of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against Indian diplomats of aiding in extra-territorial killings on Canadian soil.

This was not the first time that the Indian consulate was forced to cancel camps, owing to the failure of the Trudeau government to provide ‘minimum security.’

“In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps,” the Consulate General in Toronto tweeted on 7th November this year.