Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIranian man, who was taken down from gallows and resuscitated earlier, hanged again after...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iranian man, who was taken down from gallows and resuscitated earlier, hanged again after the victim’s family revoked their forgiveness

Alizadeh was taken to the gallows in April and hanged but pulled down after 28 seconds as the family of the victim shouted "forgiveness, forgiveness"

OpIndia Staff
8

Iran on Wednesday executed for the second time 26-year-old Ahmad Alizadeh, a man on death row for murder who was previously hanged for 28 seconds before being resuscitated as per a rights organisation.

Alizadeh, who was sentenced to ‘qisas’ (retribution-in-kind) for murder after his arrest in October 2018, was taken to the gallows in April and hanged but pulled down after 28 seconds at the request of the plaintiffs and transferred back to his cell after being resuscitated, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

The organisation which tracks executions in Iran, said in a statement said that the family of the victim shouted “forgiveness, forgiveness” while Alizadeh was on the gallows after which “he was and brought back to life with CPR.”

Under Iran’s sharia law, a victim’s family can ask for blood money to spare the life of the perpetrator or also decide to forgive. However, in many cases, the family of the condemned person cannot afford the sum set and the execution goes ahead, according to activists.

A relative of Alizadeh said that he “was an elite student who never accepted the charges as he had confessed under torture but they want to execute him again,” the relative said as per the NGO.

So far none of Iranian media has reported the execution, the organization said.

The first time his death sentence was carried out was on April 27 in Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj outside Tehran. Alizadeh remained under the threat of the death penalty in the absence of any deal with the victim’s family for blood money. He was executed again in the Ghezel Hesar prison on Wednesday morning, IHR said.

“Ahmad Alizadeh, a talented student, was hanged for the second time on charges of murder, which he denied and claimed he confessed to under torture,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, denouncing the “execution machine of the Iranian regime”.

Activists accuse Iran of using the death penalty to instill fear throughout society, particularly in the wake of 2022-2023 nationwide protests which shook the Islamic authorities.

According to IHR, 2024 is seeing a new surge in executions, with at least 166 executions recorded in October alone, the highest number recorded in a single month since the group began documenting executions in 2007.

As, per Amnesty International Iran carries out more annual executions than any country other than China, for which no reliable figures are available, the IHR said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

No prosecution on occupying waqf property before 2013: Kerala HC quashes case against Postal Department for setting up post office on alleged waqf land

OpIndia Staff -

CIA official Asif W. Rahman arrested by FBI for leaking classified documents revealing Israel’s plans for attack on Iran

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Congress government claims no proposal over Muslim reservations under consideration and it is only a demand, documents reveal the truth

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hugs and kisses in teenage affection can’t be considered a crime’: Madras HC quashes sexual harassment charges against a man

OpIndia Staff -

DMK health minister Ma Subramanian sparks controversy by wrongly claiming that attacker who stabbed senior doctor in Chennai is North Indian

OpIndia Staff -

Meerut: 30 families return to Hinduism after jailed Pastor Bijju Mathew converted them to Christianity in name of curing diseases and funding weddings

OpIndia Staff -

Merit over identity politics: Trump says colleges need to be cleansed of ‘radical Marxist lunatics’ who have been wasting taxpayer money. Here is his...

Anurag -

Supreme Court orders NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction not to use Sharad Pawar’s videos and images in campaign for Maharashtra elections

OpIndia Staff -

First all-women battalion for CISF approved by the Home Ministry, to be tasked with the responsibility of protecting airports, metro rails, and VIP security

OpIndia Staff -

‘Never gave clean chit to Anil Deshmukh, govt didn’t provide enough evidence ‘: Justice Chandiwal who headed commission to probe monthly ₹100 crore extortion...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com