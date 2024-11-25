Monday, November 25, 2024
Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan murdered in UAE, 3 arrested: Netanyahu calls it terrorism, vows revenge

The US condemned the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates after his body was discovered on Sunday. He had been reported missing since Thursday in the Arab nations.

The spokesperson of the US’s National Security Council, in a statement, expressed condolences to Rabbi Kogan’s family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the Jewish community, and all those mourning his death.

As per the latest developments, the UAE has announced the arrest of 3 individuals for the murder. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has issued a statement, calling the murder of Rabbi Kogan a “heinous antisemitic terrorist act.” The PM’s office stated that the state of Israel will use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for Rabbi Kogan’s murder to justice.

The US described the killing as a crime against peace, tolerance, and coexistence, emphasizing that it was an attack on the UAE’s stance against violent extremism. The statement further stated that the government confirmed that it is working with Israeli and UAE authorities and has extended assistance where needed.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE, and our prayers are with his family, the Chabad-Lubavitch community, the broader Jewish community, and all who are mourning his loss. This was a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coexistence. It was an assault as well on UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board. The United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and we have offered all appropriate forms of support. We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities, who now have suspects in custody. Those who carried out this crime, and anyone supporting them, must be held fully accountable,” the statement read.

Kogan, an outreach rabbi with the Chabad movement, worked in Abu Dhabi. In addition to his outreach, the 28-year-old Kogan also ran a kosher grocery store. He is survived by his wife, who is a US national.

Following the discovery of the body of the missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi on Sunday, Israel warned its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) had already designated the UAE’s threat level to Israeli citizens as “moderate.” The NSC urged Israelis to avoid businesses and venues associated with Israelis or Jews, not to overtly display Israeli or Jewish symbols or share travel details on social media, and to be vigilant in public areas.

“This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on social media platform X.

“It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere–especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world…I thank the UAE authorities for their swift action and trust they will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he added.

According to Israeli media reports, the killers are thought to be Uzbek nationals working on behalf of Iran who fled to Turkey. Amid a major spike in attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide since Hamas’s October 7 massacres, Israel has issued travel warnings for countries across the Middle East.

(With inputs from ANI)

